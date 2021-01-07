Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Tips for Getting Out of a Fitness Lull

If you’ve found yourself in a fitness funk—don’t worry, we’ve all been there—it might be your body and mind’s way of asking for a change. I’ve put together some great tips that will freshen up your fitness routine and reignite your enthusiasm for breaking a sweat.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Motivation for working out can ebb and flow—one week you’re up at 6am doing squats with great gusto, while the next week you’re planted on the couch watching reruns of Friends and can’t imagine getting up to exercise. 

If you’ve found yourself in a fitness funk—don’t worry, we’ve all been there—it might be your body and mind’s way of asking for a change. 

I’ve put together some great tips that will freshen up your fitness routine and reignite your enthusiasm for breaking a sweat. 

Let’s get into it! 

  1. Mix up your workouts

Many of us lose motivation because we’ve fallen into doing the same fitness routine over and over and over. Just like anyone would grow tired of eating the same thing every day, you can also grow bored of repeatedly engaging in the same type of exercise. 

This is where mixing things up comes in. If you normally go for a run, try doing a 30-minute strength-training routine with free weights. If you normally lift weights, try doing a yoga session instead. 

Not only does switching up your routine help you feel more excited mentally, it’s also great for your physical health. Switching from running three miles to doing a Pilates workout, for example, will help target different muscle groups and systems of your body to create more well-rounded, beneficial results over time. 

  • Change your music 

Don’t underestimate the power of a new playlist! We all have our favorite songs that get us pumped up to exercise, but if you listen to the same songs repetitively, your whole routine can start to feel uninteresting and tedious. 

Spend some time searching for new, fun songs to add to your queue. Sometimes finding a new song you love is motivation enough to get up and get moving!

  • Revisit your why

It can be a very helpful exercise to sit down and think about why you started working out in the first place. Did you want to improve your overall health? Boost your confidence? Get to a healthy weight? Whatever your reasons are for adopting an exercise routine, take some time and think or journal about them. 

Reminding yourself of all the good things that can come from working out can reignite your determination and motivation to lace up those sneakers.  

  • Hire a personal trainer 

Sometimes not feeling motivated is simply a matter of not knowing what you’re doing. That’s where hiring a professional can really help. A personal trainer or fitness coach can help you determine your goals, assess your current abilities, and design an effective workout that will get you the results you’re seeking. Working with a professional also has the added benefit of having a built-in cheerleader, support system, and accountability buddy. 

If you’re looking for someone to work with, I just might know of somebody! Don’t hesitate to contact me for virtual personal training or yoga sessions. 

Try these tips today

Change requires action, so start applying these tips today. If you’ve been out of your routine for a while, start small and work your way back up. Just go at your own pace, listen to your body, and be kind to yourself throughout the process. You’re doing something great for your body and mind and you should be proud of yourself. 

    Stephanie Thomas, Owner at Stephanie Thomas Fitness

    Steph is a certified personal trainer and yoga teacher. As the creator of The Ultimate Home Workout Guide, she helps women develop healthy habits. Discover the workout routine perfect for you in her free fitness community and sign up for motivating insights on her website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Essential Elements of a Perfect Fitness Plan

    by Joseph Olu
    Community//

    Everything You Need to Know About Changing Your Workout Routine

    by Aaptiv
    Getty Images
    Resolution Revolution//

    Try These Experts’ Tips to Help You Transform Your Fitness Routine — and Stick to It

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.