4 Things to Keep You Entertained When Quarantining Alone

Summer is here and most of us are stuck inside. The whole world is facing the same situation, everyone is staying inside to stay safe and trying to keep sane. You might have anticipated a lot of things for your summer, but boredom was not one of them.

There is so much time you can spend on your phone going through your social media feeds. If such things are not your thing, here are 4 things that you can do at home when you are home alone and bored.

Stream Concerts

There are many online platforms where you can find concerts. If you are a Kpop fan, there are specific platforms and applications where the bands go online and hold concerts. YouTube is another platform where you will find plenty of options to choose from. You will find old concerts by legendary bands and even concerts that made history. If that doesn’t work, turn your phone into a karaoke machine and jam out to your favorite songs.

Watch Movies

It happens to the best of us. We want to watch some movies but we don’t have the time to watch them. Now is the time to binge-watch them and have fun. Make a pillow fort, choose the comfiest corner of your sofa or lay on your bed to watch the movies you always wanted to watch. Hulu, Netflix and even Vimeo is a great platform to stream movies and enjoy them from the comfort of your home.

Play Video Games

Video games are a great way to kill a few hours and feel productive at the same time. Pick up your phone, laptop or PC and start playing. While you can find plenty of games online, you can also purchase some that fit your mood. Currently, The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing are very popular. Try them out and if that doesn’t appease you, you can always go back to Sims and Mario Kart.

Deep Clean Your House

When everything fails you can always revert to deep cleaning your house. You can hire disinfectant cleaning companies to properly clean and disinfect your house or you can invest in a good professional cordless electrostatic sprayer to get the job done by yourself. Either of these options is a great way to clean your house of any virus or bacteria. Don’t forget to wear protective eyewear and rubber gloves to make sure you don’t harm your skin. When you are bored, even cleaning your house becomes fun.