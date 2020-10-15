4 Things Successful People Commit Themselves to Do – Richa Dave

Richa Dave is a well-known beautician owning one of the most distinguished Beauty Salon Chain – Jasmine Beauty Care. Richa owns Limca Book of Record twice in her name for being the youngest beautician in 2006 and doing make-up and hairstyle blindfolded in front of 800 other beauticians in 2007. Owing to her immaculate talent and skills, she has created wonders throughout her journey. Since her young age, she had been actively participating in the activities along with her mother. She had learned threading at the tender age of two and a half years and she already knew facial and makeup by the age of five.

Richa says I meet hundreds of ambitious women in our events and generally they fall into two categories: those who are not ready to accept that keys to success are in their own hands and those who are ready to commit to the journey ahead. I believe that commitment is the single most important ingredient on a road to success, whatever you are looking for in life. If you don’t have a future you’re actively striving for, then you can’t actively convert your experience into learning. You won’t be able to curate the needed experiences for targeted and accurate growth. Instead, you’ll likely repeat your experiences over and over. Life will become routine and dull, and your personality will become overly predictable and stable over time.

One of the basic prerequisites of commitment is staying true to yourself. Obstacles will naturally arise that will try to impede the path towards your life goals. Being true to your self thus means facing all such obstacles and continuing on your path even in the face of adversity. You must continue to be guided by your values, ethics and convictions

So, without further ado, here are the top four things I learned that successful people commit themselves to doing, no ifs, ands or buts about it.

Don’t Be Involved, Commit!

Doing things halfway is the mother of everything that can go wrong. When you want your project to succeed, you invest yourself in it fully. Why? Because you can’t afford to only be involved; being involved means you’re not committed enough, and if you’re not committed enough, that thing you’ve been working on, won’t see the light of day. Don’t chicken out.

You can’t work on several things at the same time and expect excellent results. Make sure you’re doing one thing, and you’re investing all you’ve got.

Revisit your goals frequently

Setting goals isn’t a “one and done” sort of deal. You need to revisit your goals frequently. It might not actually be on a daily basis, but it should be something that you make a regular habit. It doesn’t have to be a big thing: simply consider your goals and evaluate your progress toward them. Are there things you are doing right or wrong? Evaluate these things and adjust your modes of working accordingly.

Also, if your goals are being reached too quickly, aim higher! This is a sure-fire way to stay motivated.

Never Give Up, Never Give In

Quitting is also a lesson; a really expensive lesson, if you ask me. You pay for that lesson with the time you lost, the energies you invested, and a major blow to your ego. However, sometimes you find yourself with your back to the wall and you need to take drastic measures to save the day.

Hang out with the right people.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when embarking on a new challenge is trying to take their journey alone. You will go much farther, faster, when you have the right people by your side. Surround yourself with people who will help you be great. For some, that means hiring a coach. For others, that means joining a mastermind group or linking up with an accountability partner who is working toward a similar goal. Invest the time to discover who the right people are to have by your side.