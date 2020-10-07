Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Tactical Tips for Building a Successful Business On Your Terms

Tips by Luke Shankula, CEO, Paragon Digital Marketing

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As a young entrepreneur starting your own business, you have a lot of questions. Your main question might be: “what is my fastest route to success?” This is an important question to ask, but to answer this question, you need to first get very clear about what success means.

I speak from experience here. When I first started my mortgage marketing agency, Paragon Digital Marketing Group, I was so focused on the “race” that I almost forgot about my vision for the business. But once I recalibrated, I discovered the engine that enabled me to build a thriving 7-figure business in less than three years. 

Now, I’m more determined than ever to help as many people as possible. However you choose to define success in your business, the following tactics will help you get further, faster.

1. Make Digital Work for You

Regardless of whether you’re running a brick and mortar or online business, you must figure out a digital strategy that works for you. The beauty of living in the digital world is that anyone with a website can have a business. The challenge of living in the digital world is that anyone with a website can have a business. 

This means you’ve got to figure out how to grow your share of the online market. At a minimum, make sure you have a digital marketing strategy for each of the following channels:

  • Website traffic growth
  • Email list growth
  • Email marketing
  • Social media marketing

I have always believed in and embraced the power of digital. I credit my success with finding the right system for online marketing early on. My team and I diligently track our data and adjust our strategy and tactics based on what we see. This system has enabled us to help hundreds of loan officers grow their businesses. 

2. Remember: Garbage In = Garbage Out

Any successful digital marketing strategy also must take into account the quality of the content you’re creating as well as the quality of the leads coming in. Putting leads into a broken system will not yield better sales and higher conversion rates. This principle is known in the business world as “garbage in, garbage out.”

Marketing is the driver of sales. But these two parts of the business must work together seamlessly to get the results you want. 

We can look at my industry as a good example. In the mortgage and lending industry, a lot of lenders and real estate agents turn to marketing companies to drum up leads for their salespeople to call. 

What happens? Marketing companies deliver terrible results. Leads come through broken or unqualified. And loan officers don’t have time to sort through bad leads.

No matter what industry you’re in, the lesson here is clear. You’ve got to figure out how to qualify leads. Here are some places to start:

  • Create a long-form lead capture questionnaire for prospects
  • Hire someone to qualify leads for you by asking key questions
  • Use highly specific images in your ads
  • Use hyper-specific targeting of audiences for your ads

3. Find a Proven Closing Process

When you know your leads are solid, you’ll be able to fine tune your sales, build connections with prospects, and most importantly, strike while the iron’s hot!

If your marketing machine is returning solid leads, you may be ready to turn your attention to sales. While some people are naturally talented here, others could benefit from some coaching. Watch out for coaches who will try to sell you general sales coaching though. Conversion coaches are best for upping your conversion rates.

4. Run Your Business on Your Terms

Finally, no business—no matter how high the revenues or how fast the growth rate—can count as successful if success is not on your terms. I knew from the moment I started my business that I would only count it as a success if I was also making time for family and friends. I fully believe that everyone can craft the life they want as long as they have the tools and inspiration to get there.

Why own a business only to let it take over your life? Keep these tactical tips in mind and you’ll build a successful business on your terms.

    Victoria Kennedy

    Victoria Kennedy, CEO at Victorious PR

    Victoria Kennedy is a well-respected authority in public relations. She is the CEO of Victorious PR, an agency that gets entrepreneurs into the biggest publications in the world, including Instagram and Facebook verification.

     

    She is a highly in demand speaker on all things digital marketing, and has helped many clients boost their visibility and revenue. Because of her expertise in marketing, she has been a trusted speaker and contributor to such organizations as the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inman News, and Yahoo Finance.

    In addition to running a successful PR & Marketing agency, she also has given talks, workshops, and has worked as a trusted consultant for Entrepreneurs, C-level executives, and top artists and influencers. She has been featured in over 175 publications and podcasts both nationally and internationally.

    In addition to her marketing expertise, Victoria is a #1 selling classical-crossover singer and has sung with the likes of Andrea Bocelli, as well as toured all over Europe with her music.

     

    Find out more here: victoriouspr.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Why the biggest mistake you can make as a founder is not reading books” With Rafael Cintron of Flex5

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    How This 20-Something Entrepreneur Built a Multi-6-Figure Brand From The Beach

    by Hannah Nieves
    Community//

    Creating Two Six-Figure Businesses While Coping with the Unexpected Challenges of Motherhood

    by Duku

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.