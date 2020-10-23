Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Sure-Fire Ways to Help Overcome Teacher Burnout

It’s no secret that education is often a high-stress and low-reward career. It’s not uncommon to work long hours or difficult students, alongside the act of teaching itself having an emotional and mental toll. But when that stress and exhaustion begins to turn into burnout, you know you have a real problem. There are ways […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Carlos Osvaldo Cortez TG Banner

It’s no secret that education is often a high-stress and low-reward career. It’s not uncommon to work long hours or difficult students, alongside the act of teaching itself having an emotional and mental toll. But when that stress and exhaustion begins to turn into burnout, you know you have a real problem.

There are ways to help prevent burnout as a teacher, and they range from easy ‘apple-a-day’ -style prevention all the way to emergency vacations. Here are a few of the top methods to overcoming and preventing teacher burnout.

Talk About It

We have often pushed away from venting our feelings and frustrations. It’s understandable that we don’t want to make our own problems somebody else’s, but we can find an enormous amount of help in having a shoulder to cry on. Try and have consistent sit-downs, video chats, or phone calls with friends – or join a group for teachers. These forms of support might not feel like it at times, but they are invaluable for mental health and comfort.

Find a Self-Care Routine

Self-care is a bit of a vague term nowadays, thanks to overuse and jokes. But having a good routine or hobby that provides self-care benefits is one of the best ways to avoid burnout. There are many ways to work self-care into your life, but major examples are meditation, yoga, long walks in nature, quiet reading time, or even a relaxing tv show. Yoga and meditation are major stress relief techniques thanks to their emphasis on breath control and focus.

Take a Step Back

Burnout can often be frustrating because you don’t have the complete picture. When you are working and living in the moment, you can’t see where your major stressors lie. If you can, take a day off and really consider the ways your day leads to feelings of burnout. Are you feeling respected? Do you feel empowered? Are you not getting the rest you need? There are many questions that you can ask yourself to help discover the cause of burnout.

Ask for Help

At a certain point, you need to reach out. Your friends and colleagues are excellent resources for support and help, but they can’t always provide the answers that you need. When you begin to see burnout affecting your health, you need to find help. Visit your family doctor, or find resources through your school’s Employee Assistance Program – if your school has one. There are many more resources available online and locally, take advantage of these resources.

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez Profile Picture

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez, Community College President and CEO at San Diego Continuing Education

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez, Ph.D., has long studied the role taken by educators and administrators of color in shaping educational and welfare reform in the United States. He himself has taken such a role in San Diego. On a federal and policy level, he has worked with a number of legislative task forces, including his current service on the California League of Community College's Advisory Committee on Legislation and the Noncredit Coalition. On a more student-level focus, he is currently the president of San Diego Continuing Education, one of the four divisions of the SD Community College District. In this capacity, Dr. Carlos Osvaldo Cortez oversees more than 40 thousand students a year across seven campuses and over 200 off-site locations. He has dedicated his educational and administrative life to centering the underserved populations of San Diego and the surrounding areas.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    3 Ways I Avoid Burnout as an Educator

    by Cathryn Ilani
    Mental illness vs mental health
    Community//

    How to overcome stress and burnout?

    by Dr. Helena Lass
    By ShutterProductions/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    Why It’s So Important to Know Your Limits

    by Robert C. Ciampi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.