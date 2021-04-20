4 Strategies to Optimize Your Life and Become a Better Leader

Athletes train hard and closely monitor what they put into their bodies. They hire a team of professionals to help them reach a peak state within their body and mind. They know this is how they’ll reach the elite one percent of their profession. They’re always looking for an edge and they go to great lengths to get it.

It’s the same for the elite leaders. You have no doubt read articles, watched videos, and listened to podcast episodes about successful leaders such as Oprah, Jeff Bezos, Tory Burch, Richard Branson, etc. They are literally changing the world and setting an example of different ways to think about leadership and its impact.

You don’t have to be a big name or have what they have to become an optimized leader at what you do. There are four strategies you can use to become the best at what you do and experience growth.

1. Create clarity and a focused plan.

One of the biggest edges you can give yourself is self-awareness. Knowing as much as possible about yourself helps you understand when to push and when you need to take a break. You should understand what works for you and what doesn’t. You need to know what you’re likely to implement and what you’ll make excuses about. All of this helps you become more efficient as you do the work that builds your leadership.

You have to know yourself. Clarity on how you tick will help you map out what you’re building towards. Growth means constant work — you can’t go somewhere if you don’t know where you’re going. You should know what your ideal life looks like and have major goals to get there.

Leaders try to address major struggles with self-worth. They know who they are and what they’re capable of. They have a clear vision of where they’re going. Get clarity on your major why’s — it’s the road that helps you get clear on the plan.

2. Let go of what doesn’t fit.

You may have heard that who you surround yourself with has a direct effect on your attitude and what you’ll do — it goes beyond that. Those who are negative or complacent will drag you down without even trying. That attitude and outlook will have a negative effect on your mindset.

Cut negativity in any form out of your life. It will feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulder. Not everything in our life is meant to be there forever. Some things fit for a period of time and then it’s time to grow beyond that level. Elite leaders’ self-awareness helps them see what fits and what needs to go. Then, they’re not afraid to make the hard choices. Don’t be afraid to cut things that aren’t serving you.

3. Deal with limiting beliefs.

A large battle that needs to be won to become a better leader happens in your mind. The mind is a beautiful and scary place at times. As humans, we often make things a bigger deal than they actually are. Getting control of your thoughts, feelings, and emotions will help you operate on another level.

You will have negative and sad things going on in your mind, that’s natural, but you control how you respond. You can give in or you can process through it and do the work to move forward. Successful leaders know that most situations have a way out. Win that battle in your mind daily. Learn how to stay in peak state more often and you’ll be more efficient in the action you take.

4. Commit to consistency.

Thoughts, words, plans, and intentions are a great start but they have to be followed up with action. To be a better leader and experience growth, you’ll need to do the work consistently.

That work involves creating a strong foundation of work. Whatever it takes to grow, you should be doing. Too many leaders take the hot and cold attitude towards leadership — build in lots of consistency.

More than anything, you have to want this. You can’t let the fear of rejection or self-limiting beliefs keep you from doing what it takes to accomplish all of your goals. Believe that you deserve it and then do something about it. Claim the life that makes you happy and fulfilled.

