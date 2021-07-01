4 Steps to Leverage the Gifts in Others and Multiply Your Impact

It’s one thing in life to be sharing your gifts with the world. Yet, it’s a hundred times more impactful when you help others share theirs, too! It’s a domino-effect kind of positive impact that you can help create.

When you create opportunities to support others in using and sharing their gifts and talents, you magnify their opportunity to do the same for others. The truth is, it doesn’t always have to impact your world or your work because when people feel alive in using their gifts, regardless of where they’re using them, they are a happier and more effective version of themselves and in the end, everyone benefits.

There are four simple steps to learning the gifts of others.

Step 1: Ask

This step sounds so basic, but it’s one of my biggest professional life lessons that I’ve learned. I’m amazed at how willing people are to share what they love to do or maybe even want to do when simply asked the question(s).

You’d be surprised how many leaders, parents, organizers just don’t ask the question. They are so simple and take less than 60 seconds. These are questions like: What do you enjoy doing outside of work? What do you want to do more of? What lights you up? What are your interests? What aspirations do you have? What are your favorite hobbies?

There is so much untapped potential for teams, organizations, and communities that lives hidden behind their daily “jobs”. The truth is because no one asked, no one told, and therefore no one shared their hidden gifts.

Step 2: Observe

Take a moment to actually be in the moment with others. Watch what they do and how they do it. What do they do well? When do you see them “come alive” and radiate their passion and energy?

Step 3: Learn and Listen

Take an interest in learning about others and invest the time in getting to know people. Schedule coffee, grab lunch, ask others for input, review personality assessments, or do some simple research (there’s nothing a little social media search can’t teach you). I think there’s also a reason why we all have two ears and one mouth. Some of the greatest leaders are the ones who develop an ear to listen. They develop an art for picking up the cues, asking open-ended questions, and create the space in their life to do so.

Step 4: Engage

“Be the balcony people” cheering others on, calling out the best in others, and helping them show up on their stage of life doing what they were born to do. Whether you have kids or home, people on your team, or your own business, think of how you might be able to ask, observe, learn, and listen more. As you engage more in the lives of others, you begin to create a greater place for people to thrive, feel supported, and shine a light on the world around them.