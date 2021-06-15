4 Steps To Interpret Your Dreams

The Value of Dreams

Sigmund Freud called dreaming “the royal road to the unconscious.” As you take on the challenge of becoming a psychic, you will learn the importance of dreams and the valuable messages they carry.

When you are working to develop Sense-Abilities, you will find it common for your dreams to change. Your dreams will take on different moods, flavors, perspectives, and importance. Colors will be more vibrant and the experiences more memorable, deeper, and more profound than ones experienced in the past. Everything in your mind and body will be changing to align with your new efforts and insights. Your energy system and its vibrational levels will be adjusting too. The avenues to the universal matrix will widen, and your ability to receive and decipher messages will increase. Connections to your higher self will strengthen, and your capacity to foster and maintain finer frequencies will become more developed. Everything will be working to elevate your skills and competencies.

Dreams have an unfathomable ability to deliver profound messages, spiritual insights, and guidance, unlike other avenues of mental access. To make the most of what you are learning, take note of every new feeling and emotion immediately after a dream; you may wish to revisit them later.

Consider, with clarity of thought, the meanings and ideas your dreams are suggesting. Dreams are an additional path leading to spiritual growth. They are proof that your perceptive abilities and powers of discernment are increasing.

Your dreams will take different forms; they may be prophetic in nature, with stronger than usual impact. Some of your dreams may involve interchanges between you and a loved one who has passed. They can act as an avenue to provide an easy, relaxed space for such encounters to occur. Each form of a dream is a message. Dreams prove there are few limitations to what we can comprehend through the psychic influences of the subconscious mind. Every opportunity to dream allows your astral body to leave the constraints of this conscious world and enter higher vibrations and dimensions—dimensions where all existence is limitless and timeless.

Why Do We Dream?

We dream because we need to. Dreams are part of our physiological and psychological makeup and are necessary to our mental and physical well-being. Humans cannot replenish their bodies or maintain their mental faculties without reaching the magical state of rapid eye movement (R.E.M.) sleep—the level that allows us to dream. Dreaming signals the proper release of chemicals and hormones our bodies need. If sleep weren’t essential for us, we would have evolved beyond the need to dream long ago.

Dreams are a vehicle to help us align our emotional selves. We are able to act out unpleasant experiences, find the reasons for them, and soften their affects. Dreams also help us to problem-solve. We’ve all heard the phrase, “I need to sleep on it.” Somehow, when our minds relax to sleep and dream, we wake with solutions we were unable to imagine without the benefit of sleep. That is why it is a good idea to keep a pen and paper by your bed, so you can record solutions before they are forgotten.

Paul McCartney came up with the words to the Beatle hit song Yesterday while in a dream state. Albert Einstein captured the theory of relativity while in a dream state. The inspiration behind the creation of the sewing machine came from a dream. So the dream state is a way to solve problems, as well as a schoolroom for great ideas, innovations, and inspiration.

Four Steps for Interpreting Dreams

Pay attention to the feelings you get in your dreams . Feelings are an indication that something is important, dangerous, or worthy, and they are an emotional link to persons, places, or events in the dream. Take time to make any relevant and necessary connections; they are messages. As you become more in tune with your dream space, you will want to expand your investigation of dreams and your connection to them.

Trust that dreams have meaning . Ask yourself, how does this dream pertain to me or have meaning to my conscious life? Trust that knowing the implications of a dream may take time. The delivery of dream

messages is transcendent, and over time, the meaning will come. Those who make it a point to study their dreams often keep a dream journal they can refer to later, when an insight about a particular dream eventually presents itself. Keeping a journal ensures that every detail about a dream has been recorded, making it possible to associate those details with the essence of its possible message. That way, no point is forgotten.

. Dream messages aren’t always about what is currently happening in your life or the lives of those you know. They can bring messages that warn of past behaviors, give meaning to past events, or point out the importance of past activities. They can also be prophetic in nature. Much can be learned through information made available by dreams; it should not be ignored. Look for the relevancy of a dream. Question the information in your dreams, and search out what is most useful and valuable. Question whether any connection can be made to other events in your life or the lives of others. Dreams are not just random thoughts or ruminations. They are transmissions from the universal matrix. Important things happening in your waking life can instigate a dream. Matters in your waking life are often crying out for answers and explanations. Dreams often have those answers.

Dream Tips

Tune into the feelings of your dream, and other insights will come. Give your dreams the level of importance they deserve. Create your own dream dictionary or book of symbols. Remember: you are the best person to interpret your dreams. Trust that dreams serve to enrich your life.

Remember, your dreams are a valuable and rich source of guidance and information. The depth of your spiritual connection to all that exists in this world and the world beyond is expanded through dreaming!