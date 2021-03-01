4 Steps to Heal Your Success Wound

How to balance it all so you can actually have it all!

What I hear from successful, high-level entrepreneurs, they:

Don’t feel they have it all

Worried all the time about work, retirement, family, friends

Not focused on what they have – constantly focused on next goal

Overwhelmed, exhausted, feel trapped in this lifestyle

Successful entrepreneurs out there – do you FEEL like you have it all?

The majority of people I talk to say, “No.” I find they are very focused on what they don’t have, even if they have 6+ figures sitting in the bank.

You cannot continue to up-level in your business with your Success Wound driving you.

Step 1 – What is Your Success Wound?

This is YOUR energetic drive for more. No matter how much money and success is already in your life – it is never enough.

Your Success Wound keeps PUSHING you to:

Make more

Create more

Do more

Be more

More, more, more

Can you relate to that? I bet you can!

Your Success Wound HAD a purpose. It did drive you and got you to where you are today.

Now:

You absolutely love your work, it is your PASSION.

You are overwhelmed & exhausted. There is no time or ENERGY for life outside of work.

You have more money, more success and more impact but something is “off”.

You are not fulfilled and definitely are not living the entrepreneur lifestyle you dreamed you would be living.

Your Success Wound PREVENTS you from enjoying your success. The drive that once fueled you is no longer working or supporting you in your goals. It now prevents you from ENJOYING YOUR SUCCESS.

Step 2 – 4 Ways to Create Balance & True Fulfillment in your Life

In all my calls and sessions through the years, these are the 4 areas that entrepreneurs are struggling with: time, relationships, abundance and energy.

# 1 – Reclaim Your Time

Funny how you become an entrepreneur to have control of what you do, when you do it and who you get to work with and then you don’t have enough time.

It is time to RECLAIM your TIME. You do this by:

Creating a work day schedule and sticking to it (no working outside those hours!)

Having a morning routine that starts your day in balance

Pause midday to eat lunch (not a working lunch with meetings and emails) but time to reflect on your day and course correct

Schedule in the people you want to spend time with

Schedule in a walk or exercise each day

Create a bedtime routine (you had one when you were younger and it worked!)

The problem is that when you try to cram too much into a day it literally feels like it flies by. By beginning and ending your day with routines that help you calm, center and balance your energy and implementing in some of the tips above, you won’t feel like time is rushing by you.

# 2 – Reclaim Your Relationships

The number one complaint I hear about is not having enough time, but when your relationships aren’t working or falling apart…this is when people come to me for support and guidance.

Relationships are important. They are your community and support. And if we’re being really honest, you do not want to be alone.

The problem so many successful entrepreneurs have is that so much energy goes into work, there is not enough time and energy left for anything else.

Make sure you are making time to:

Do things for you – things that nourish you and that you enjoy

Spend making memories with people you actually want to be around

Stop searching and find relationship fulfillment here.

# 3 – Reclaim Your Abundance & Inner Game

This is more than money – this is what drives you. This is where your Success Wound is constantly telling you that you need more, more, more!

Your abundance is typically driven by fears of not having enough, being enough, or doing enough. Here’s the thing, fears and abundance do not go together. Fears are coming from a place of lack and abundance comes from a place of plenty.

You have to get control of whatever is telling you that what you are doing is not enough, otherwise you will find yourself unfulfilled and burned out. You didn’t come this far to stop now. Reclaim your abundance mindset!

# 4 – Reclaim Your Energy

Yes, you are tired. Overwhelmed. Exhausted. At your breaking point. I know, I hear it ALL the time! This is how you know it is time to do something different. You cannot continue at this pace.

Listen to your body, it guides you and tells you when to rest, play, eat and work.

Stop trying to cram too much into your day. Create an energy work practice that supports you and helps you balance and center as needed throughout the day.

Step 3 – What is it ENERGETICALLY that keeps you operating from your Success Wound?

Your Success Wound starts in your CHILDHOOD.

Energetically you either:

Came in with this belief.

Your family taught you this belief.

Which is it for you?

What happened in YOUR life at an early age to create this drive?

What is the FIRST thing that pops into your mind? Is it that you had to PROVE yourself? Do you feel worthy? Do you feel like you are enough? Do you do enough?

How can you take care of yourself – not just external things but internal too. You have to become aware of the energy that is driving you. This is your why. But the question is – is this still valid?

Your success wound is showing up energetically in your life right now, in this moment.

Knowing what caused your success wound, how is it also affecting your:

Business

Relationships

Energy (worthy, enough, exhausted, overwhelmed)

It is important to get to the root of what is driving you to do more, create more, be more. More, more, more.

It is different for each person, but it usually stems around proving yourself. “I’ll show you.” Right? But since this is no longer working and supporting you, your business or those around you – it is time to LET IT GO.

Step 4 – How to HEAL your Success Wound

Your Success Wound had a purpose. It has gotten you to where you are today. This has been your drive but nothing you do is ENOUGH.

Your Success Wound is hurting you because nothing you do is enough and now you are feeling exhausted, overwhelmed and unfulfilled.

It is time to feel fulfilled, supported, happy and at peace with your accomplishments. You keep hitting goals and you’ve been so focused on what is next that you don’t realize where you are now. You do not appreciate your success, you focus on what you still have to do.

Appreciate where you are and where you came from. You have more money. You have more success. You have more impact.

Stop focusing on external things and focus on what is internally driving you. Give yourself permission to heal your Success Wound. It is time:

Create a safe space with White Light. Let it go. Refill your thoughts and body with positive “I am” statements.

I am worthy.

I am enough.

I am love.

4. Create healthy boundaries.

You can also check out this article I wrote with more details on 3 Self-Sabotaging Patterns that Cripple Your Revenue & Relationships. This is another layer of this article.

Now that you know what was driving you, you can name it, claim it and change it. Success can be fulfilling in ALL areas of your amazing life.

Get this free 3 Part Video Series to help you reclaim control of your time, relationships, abundance and energy.