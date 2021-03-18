Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 small changes in your daily life that can improve your well-being.

Making small changes in key areas of our lives can vastly improve our overall health and well-being, according to this expert.

We all aspire to be healthy, but is it in our power to achieve it?

During our busy lives, it is easy to forget or become disoriented by the many, and sometimes contradictory, tips for leading a healthy lifestyle.

According to its philosophy, health has “4 pillars”, which are food, movement, sleep, and relaxation during the job in the IT company Richmond HIll, and we can make effective interventions in these areas to live better.

1. The 12-hour window for feeding

There are hundreds of different diets to try to eat healthily. Some more complex and strict than others.

But if changing your diet or stopping certain products seems intimidating, the specialist suggests a simple option: eat everything you are going to eat in a day within a 12-hour period, for example, from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. the night.

2. The power of body strength exercises

It is difficult for many people to find time to go to the gym or to go for a run several times a week, but according to Doctors that doing 5 minutes of Body strength training twice a week can be really valuable.

3. Spend more time in daylight.

We often underestimate the importance of good sleep but making sure we get enough sleep can improve our lives and health.

Our bodies need to see the differences in light between night and day to keep our biological clock “on time.” The doctor recommends that people be particularly attentive to these cycles in the winter months, when “many people leave home at night, arrive at work at night, spend the day inside a building and then come home at night. “.

4. 15 minutes a day for yourself

Stress is often part of our daily lives, and in that, technology is partly to blame.

You wake up and hear the alarm. You go from a state of calm, of peace, from a pleasant sleep to the sudden noise of an alarm. Then you look at the phone and you are flooded with blue light and notifications, messages.

For many of us that go on throughout the day and often continue until we are back in bed at night. So, we do not have a single moment of rest anymore.

The solution he proposes is to dedicate to yourself 15 minutes a day. That time should be to do something for you, for you, that does not make you feel guilty and that has nothing to do with your cell phone.

Doing this, according to the doctor, can lower your stress levels and allow you to relax without being on the phone.

