4 Simple Ways To Read More Books In 2020

If you look at successful, thriving individuals, they all seem to have one thing in common: they read a whole lot. Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates are just a few examples of successful people who dedicate a lot of time to reading.

Roughly 27 percent of U.S. adults haven’t read a book in the last year despite its many benefits. Studies show that reading literature increases a person’s open-mindedness and encourages creativity. It’s also a great way to learn more, boost your vocabulary, and reduce stress.

Let’s look at a few tips to help you read more books in 2020 and reach your reading goal.

Create an attainable goal

If you start the year promising to read fifty novels, you’re already setting yourself up for failure. It doesn’t mean you can’t accomplish your goal, but it makes it more difficult to see the end result. You’re concentrating on a large, intimidating number that could deter you from reading in the first place.

So, it’s important to create a reading goal for 2020 that’s realistic and attainable. It’s easier to feel overwhelmed and defeated when you’re staring at a huge number for the end of the year that’s so far away.

Rather than creating a yearly goal, think about what you want to accomplish weekly or monthly. Whether that’s one book a week or a month, you get to choose how many books you want to read. Only you know how much you’re capable of, so keep that in mind when picking a specific, numerical goal.

Read what you enjoy

Imagine staring at a long list of books to read that you have little to no interest in. It would deter anyone from picking up a novel and getting started. If you pick material you find boring or uninteresting, it’s easy to see why it’s difficult for you to get your yearly reading in.

Choose to read the content you enjoy. Don’t settle for classics or well-known picks if the topics don’t interest you or make you feel excited. It’ll be easier to give up and abandon your goal altogether if you’re bored with your choices.

Actively choose material you want to learn more about. Whether it’s fiction, non-fiction, sci-fi, or other content, read what you like. It’s easier to pick up a book you’re looking forward to than one you feel forced to get through, so treat yourself to what you want.

Carry books with you

Reading is a great way to educate yourself about the unknown. There’s always something new to learn which makes it an exciting hobby to have. Throughout the day, you’ll likely have some spare time where you listen to music and browse various apps on your smartphone. Instead of mindlessly consuming content, why not whip out a novel to read?

You’ll find that you read more when you kepe the material on you at all times. It’s also easier to remember to read when you have a physical reminder in your bag. Even if all you have is five minutes to spare, that’s five minutes of reading you squeezed in that you normally wouldn’t have. Any bit of reading is an accomplishment because it brings you closer to achieving your goal, so stick to it.

Find a distraction-free zone

It’s easier to concentrate on reading when you don’t have the television running, your family talking to you, or responsibilities towering. Whatever your distractions may be, reading will be much easier to do if you’re in a quiet space.

Think about places of comfort you enjoy. Where do you picture yourself snuggling up to a book and reading for a while? Whether that’s your local library, coffee shop, bookstore, living room, or another place, it’s important to choose a safe space. This will encourage you to continue visiting and get more reading done.

Over to you

If you want to become a more voracious reader in 2020, these tips are sure to help you meet your goal. It can be difficult for those who don’t read often to dedicate time to it, but the knowledge you gain is well worth the effort. How will you incorporate more reading into your life this year?