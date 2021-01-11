4 Simple Ways To Get Out Of A Creative Rut

Are you desperate for new, yet simple ways to get out of a creative rut?

A creative rut often occurs when your life becomes repetitive and overly comfortable. While the comfort zone is an easy place to be, it does nothing for your personal or professional growth. To accomplish your goals and lead a fulfilling life, it’s important to prioritize your creativity and make time for the things you enjoy.

Any kind of rut is usually a symptom of a larger problem. Perhaps you aren’t getting enough sleep or no longer feel stimulated by your job. Whatever the reason may be, it’s crucial to find healthy ways to get back in the zone and feel inspired.

Let’s go over 4 simple ways you can get out of a creative rut and start feeling better about life.

Move Your Body

It’s no secret that exercise has endless benefits for your mind and body. Even a simple 10-minute workout can enhance your mood, boost dopamine levels, and get your creative juices flowing.

When you move your body, it has positive effects on the brain that can boost your imagination and get the wheels turning. Instead of racking your brain for new ideas, something as simple as a short workout can help you open your mind.

Whether you prefer rigorous cardio or meditative yoga, exercise is an excellent way to get inspired. You can take advantage of online workout programs, join a gym, or simply go for a run to feel its positive effects.

Write in a Journal

When you experience a creative rut, it’s your brain’s way of telling you it needs an escape. It could be an escape from the mundane cycle of day-to-day life or understanding your mind better.

A great way to better understand yourself and your experience is by keeping a journal. Writing journal entries helps you account for your daily life and evaluate your choices so you can make better ones in the future.

Journal writing is a great exercise to boost your creativity and help you see things from a different perspective. Most of the time, inspiration strikes when you least expect it. You could create a new idea simply by breaking down your thoughts and striving to understand yourself better.

Try Something New

If you’re going to get out of any kind of rut, you need to try new things. Staying in the same cycle prevents you from seeing other points of view, opening your mind to the possibilities, and completing tasks. Staying in a stagnant state of continually doing the same things does nothing for your creativity or imagination.

Don’t be afraid to try new things as a means to get out of your comfort zone. If there are activities or hobbies you want to explore, now is the perfect time to do so. You might be passionate about saving the earth or playing guitar, but unless you commit to trying them, you’ll stay feeling stuck.

Make a list of hobbies or interests you’ve been meaning to try and start with the one that’s easiest to follow through on. You can read a new book, listen to a popular podcast, or try something else that excites you.

Shake up Your Routine

One of the biggest reasons why people get stuck in ruts is because they live the same boring routine day in and day out. There’s little change in their day-to-day lives which makes it difficult to feel inspired and spark creativity.

If this sounds like your situation, then it’s time to shake things up. You don’t gain anything from staying in your comfort zone and refusing to take risks. The longer you stand still, the longer your life will feel stagnant and you won’t be able to turn your energy into creative pursuits.

So, switch up your daily routine. Wake up at a different time and commit to trying new things. It’s even more effective when you schedule a time for your creative endeavors so you know you have time for it. You can’t always wait for inspiration to strike, so diving right in can bring you the results you’re looking for.

Over to You

If you find yourself stuck in a rut, these tips are a game-changer for opening your mind and getting unstuck. A lot of the time, all it takes are small changes to make a big impact and feel better about yourself. How will you get out of a creative rut?