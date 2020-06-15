4 Side Hustle Ideas To Start Today

Let’s be honest…2020 has been a weird year. So many unforeseen events have happened, and many people’s incomes have been impacted. There is a common topic that I have seen in all of my Facebook groups that I am apart of, Instagram comments and DMs, and even conversations with friends and family.

That topic is: “What can I do to have additional streams of revenue?”

Before we begin, what is a side hustle? A side hustle is anything you do for money on the side of your day job (or other part-time jobs). This could include active income from actual side jobs or a project you set up to generate passive income down the line.

Many business owners that I know, originally started their own business as a “side hustle” in addition to their full-time job, that they were able to grow into a full-time business as time went on. In addition, most millionaires have about 7 streams of income…so having a side-hustle is so beneficial on many different levels.

But if you’re a little bit lost on what to even start, here are my top 4 side hustle ideas that you can start today:

Become a Creative Freelancer

This is how I started my business. I was working as a full-time marketing manager for an event technology company when I realized that I can do this for other companies. So I started working on freelance marketing and design projects in addition to my full-time job, and eventually I was able to grow this side hustle into a full time business with a team working beside me!

A few websites that helped me build my clientele and portfolio are:

www.upwork.com

www.freelancer.com

www.guru.com

You sign up for these websites, and create a profile for yourself which explains your skills, photos of your previous work (if you have some), and how much you charge. Companies who are looking for freelancers sign up, and they post job openings for their available projects. As the freelancer, you are able to send a proposal, and bid on projects. Websites like these are such a great place to build your portfolio, network, and build up your clientele. There are clients who I met on Upwork over 2 years ago, that I still work with to this day.

Become A Virtual Assistant

If you’re not creative, but are interested in the idea of helping entrepreneurs with various tasks throughout their business- this is a perfect side hustle for you! These tasks may include administrative work, customer service, research, email marketing, managing social media accounts, editing podcasts, and so much more.

You can use the same websites to find virtual assistant work as well:

www.upwork.com

www.freelancer.com

www.guru.com

In addition, you can find entrepreneurs looking for virtual assistants in various Facebook business groups, and even on their own Instagram profiles.

A virtual assistant is one of the very first jobs that new entrepreneurs hire because they may not be ready to hire someone full time just yet. But as their business grows, you will grow alongside them.

Become An English Tutor

I have a few friends that work as English teachers for virtual schools like VIP Kid. While you need to have at least a bachelor’s degree to get started, they have all of the training that you need to be successful. I believe that the company pays their teachers a little over $20 per hour. I have a few friends who have been teachers with the company for over 2 years, and they all rave about it.

With this set up, you are able to work around your full-time job because since you are teaching kids from China…your work hours would be early morning, or late evening because of the time difference. It’s the perfect side-hustle to have when you are looking to save extra money from the comfort of your own home.

Sign Up For Various Apps

There are so many apps that you can sign up for where you can make additional streams of revenue: you can drive people around (like a taxi) on Uber and Lyft. You can deliver food on Ubereats and Doordash. You can rent out your car on Turo. Or walk dogs using the app Rover.

I was doing some research, and found out that you can make upwards of $100k from these apps alone! This type of revenue is more realistic if you live in big cities such as LA or NYC, but even if you don’t…you can still make a pretty penny if you are committed! This is a great side hustle if you need cash right away.