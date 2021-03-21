4 Reasons You Should Join A Book Club

Are you considering joining a book club? If you’re wondering if it’s the right move for you, you’re in the right place.

If more people knew the countless benefits that come with being a book club member, they’d add it to their routines. Many people don’t read consistently not because they don’t want to, but because they don’t make it a priority.

But book clubs take care of that. When you add the event to your calendar, it becomes solidified as part of your week that you need to participate in. The more consistent you are, the more you benefit from its practice.

If you’re still on the fence, here are a few reasons why you should join a book club today.

Make New Friends

As an adult, it’s difficult to make new friends. And with the pandemic around us, it’s even more challenging to meet new people and form connections safely. Building healthy relationships is an important part of living a fulfilling life.

Book clubs are the perfect excuse to meet new people and make new friends along the way. You’re connecting with people who have similar interests as you and prioritize expanding their minds. It’s easier to make friends when you know you have things in common, and book clubs are existing proof of that.

Make Reading a Commitment

Perhaps you struggle with reading because you lack the self-discipline needed to read every single day. But the key to accomplishing anything is by being consistent and sticking to it.

Joining a book club forces you to make reading a commitment in your life. Instead of making excuses or putting it off, you do it because you know you’ll be held accountable later. Adding reading to your schedule gives you the discipline you need to read your novel and finish the task without feeling unmotivated or stressed.

Improve Your Writing Skills

Did you know that reading books consistently leads to enhanced writing skills? If you’re interested in creating stories of your own and exercising your creative muscle, then writing is the perfect way to do so.

Stephen King famously said, “If you don’t have the time to read, you don’t have the time or the tools to write.” As a bestselling author, he highlights the importance of reading to write well. The more you read, the more inspired you feel to put your ideas to paper and feel motivated.

Reading enhances your vocabulary, increases your intelligence, cultivates empathy, enhances personal growth, and improves comprehension skills. All of these tools are necessary to write a good story that people want to read.

Express Yourself

As creative beings, it’s important to find ways to express ourselves using different outlets. For some, this may be music, yoga, or journaling. For many, it’s reading literature.

Through literature, you’re able to experience a journey inside your mind that feels real. Your imagination comes alive and you see things from a different point of view. You’re able to see the picture the author has painted and seek inspiration as well as ask meaningful questions to the group about it.

There’s a lot you can learn through reading in a book club, not only about the story, but about yourself and others. Sharing multiple perspectives keeps you open-minded and encourages you to continue asking questions.

Over to You

After reading this article, we hope you’ve decided to go ahead and search for local or virtual book clubs. There are many more reasons why joining a book club is a good idea, and these only scratch the surface!