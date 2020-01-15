Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Reasons Why Coworking Is on the Rise

What is coworking's secret sauce?

By

In case you’ve been living under a rock, WeWork, once touted as one of the world’s most valuable startups, is in trouble. From a spectacularly bungled IPO to the ouster of its capricious, cash-burning cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann, the workspace-sharing company is making major headlines. And by all accounts, it’s been a biblical, billions-upon-billions fall from grace. To many people, WeWork is synonymous with coworking spaces.

But here’s a critical distinction: coworking is not only here to stay, it’s on the rise. It was a burgeoning industry well before WeWork, and by any reliable measure, it continues to grow and evolve. In other words, when it comes to coworking, WeWork was following a trend, not creating one.

So what is coworking’s secret sauce? No matter how you slice it, there are four fundamental forces at play.

1. Economics

Whether it’s companies requiring options for remote workers and teams, small businesses or startups seeking more flexible, cost-effective office space, or solopreneurs transcending home offices, coworking spaces are a sweet spot economically. There are little to no procurement and ongoing management costs (nor all the associated headaches) and, especially for solopreneurs, some advantageous, unambiguous tax incentives, too.

2. Collaboration

Unlike corporate water coolers, where inanities can and do abound, coworking spaces offer some unique, often serendipitous opportunities to ideate, solve problems, network, and share knowledge with others.

This is especially true for people who hesitate to reach out to people outside their workspace with questions or musings, but will easily converse and collaborate with cohorts while coworking. Additionally, such collaborations are commonly richer and more creative because they’re likely to be with people in different industries, companies, or lines of work.

3. Balance

For many remote workers, working from home is the default. But there are downsides. The prickliest problem is the gray space that lurks between work and home, professional and personal.

When at work, the inevitable distractions — partners, kids, pets, housekeepers, deliveries, etc. — hurt remote workers’ focus and productivity, not to mention their privacy and decorum on videoconferences. And when they’re at home, and ostensibly off the clock, a simple email ding or the proverbial “just one more thing” at their desk can turn remote workers’ quiet, quality time alone or with loved ones into a fool’s errand.

Consequently, companies who employ remote workers and teams are discovering that coworking spaces are a smart solution for their people — and profits.

4. Community

According to Merriam-Webster, “co” (as in coworking) means “with, together, or jointly.” Thus, it can’t be overstated that a key part of coworking is community — a virtual paradox of working alone together.

Working at home, at offsite spots such as libraries or coffeehouses, or in impersonal corporate spaces is a lonely business. In fact, many people say that, most days, their sole interactions are with their digital devices — hardly a warm, nurturing community.

Coworking, on the other hand, not only prioritizes work, but also human connection — a basic, hardwired need for any sentient being.

In coworking spaces, there are countless, continuous ways to connect with others. Meals. Celebrations. Conversations. Alliances. Invites. The list goes on and on. And if you’re an introvert? No worries. You call the shots — and there’s no shortage of quiet places.

And lest it go unsaid, in today’s hypercompetitive business and work worlds, all four of these forces fuel the ultimate imperative: personal productivity.

So, while the future of WeWork is uncertain, one thing is for sure: remote workers and teams are here to stay — and on the rise.

Original published on valuewalk.com.

Headshot of Charlie Gilkey

Charlie Gilkey, Author, Speaker, Business Strategist, Coach

Charlie Gilkey helps people start finish the stuff that matters. He's the founder of Productive Flourishing, author of the forthcoming Start Finishing and The Small Business Lifecycle, and host of the Productive Flourishing podcast. Prior to starting Productive Flourishing, Charlie was a Joint Force Military Logistics Coordinator while simultaneously pursuing a PhD in Philosophy. He lives with his wife, Angela, in Portland, Oregon.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Rise of UK Coworking Spaces

by Tom Dunning-Lewis
Community//

What to Look For in Coworking Spaces for Women

by Sarah Sheppard
Mooshny / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

If You Haven’t Seen Another Human All Day, Coworking Could Be for You

by Tricia Romano

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.