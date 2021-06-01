4 Quotes that Changed My Life

Each of us occasionally needs an extra jolt of inspiration and motivation in our lives. This can come from a variety of places – encouraging words from family or friends, the promise of a day off once you finish a project, or simply the chance to get home and grab a bite to eat.

One of the ways that I stay on top of the game is by collecting words of wisdom to live by. They help me gain a new perspective on life and keep me going when I’m feeling down. I’ve created a list of some quotes that have changed my life, and I hope they’ll be helpful to you as well!

“It can have meaning if it changes you for the better” – Viktor Frankl

This quote from Holocaust survivor reminds me that nothing in life is without purpose. Even the low moments in our life have the ability to impact, change, and shape the people we are. Similarly, we too can change and shape the world around us for the better, even in the moments when we feel we don’t have any power or agency to do so.

“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less” – Marie Curie

In the moments when fear paralyzes me from taking a chance, this quote reminds me to do so anyway. Goals can seem far away and impossible to reach – but fighting the fear and taking the first step means that we’ll still be able to make it. Additionally, this quote reminds me to try and understand every day. I try and understand why people make the decisions that they do, how actions I take can be beneficial or harmful in turn. By understanding, I’m better able to make choices that are as positive as possible, and I can avoid making decisions that are unwittingly damaging to others.

“I have had lots of troubles in my life, most of which never happened” – Mark Twain

This quote reminds me to spend less time worrying about things I can’t control. Like most other people, I occasionally get tripped up by anxious thoughts and worries about the ‘what ifs.’ However, remembering this quote allows me to see that I shouldn’t waste time worrying about possibilities that may or may not happen and instead take the chance to enjoy the life that I do have in front of me.

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving” – Albert Einstein

In life, things happen – unfortunate things and things we have no control over, but which do have the ability to paralyze and trap us in one place. This quote reminds me that even in negative situations, it is important to keep moving, take action, and attempt to find a way out. The only thing that can stop us is giving up, and this quote from Einstein reminds me that by not giving up, I allow myself the possibility of finding a way through whatever challenge I’m facing.

I hope that these quotes have touched and impacted you. Even if they haven’t, I do recommend finding quotes or sayings that are meaningful to you. They can serve as touch-points during tough times and in situations where you’re unsure of what to do and help you get out the other side of the challenges you are facing.