4 Quick and Powerful Shifts from Overwhelm into Balance

As a successful entrepreneur and a Spiritual Medium, Healer & Coach, I hear these things all the time:

My to-do list is never ending.

There is so much on my plate, I don’t even know where to begin.

My business is so busy, I don’t have time for anything for me – like lunch, a date or a full night’s sleep.

How can I stay focused, confident and on top of everything in my relationships and in my business?

You want to be everything to everyone but you have so much on your plate.

I get it!

While you can manage being out of balance for a little bit of time, it’s not sustainable and it doesn’t work long term for you or those around you.

Add any change into your life right now whether you are choosing it or you feel it’s happening to you and it’s just too much! It tips the scales because you are already maxed out!

Balance is the key to SUCCESS in all areas of your life.

So how you can move from overwhelm and burnt out into BALANCE in the relationships most important to you?

It all starts with you.

Pick the area to reclaim that will help you the most and begin there. It’s time to get back on track in all areas! Reclaim your time, relationships, inner game and energy.

1. Reclaim your Abundance

What you create in your mind, you create around you. Balance begins by creating thoughts that are going to help you get where you would like to go.

Every thought you think and every word you use is creating your reality in this moment.

This moment shapes the next and things are put into motion and become reality without you even realizing it:

Pay attention to family patterns, thoughts and beliefs that are shaping your experiences and notice if they are still supporting you or if it is time for new ones.

How are fears and doubts limiting or preventing you from creating happy, fulfilling relationships?

How to Reclaim Your Abundance

Be Grateful

Being grateful is the most powerful thing you can do to overcome your fears and doubts. It immediately puts you into the present moment and attracts more of these things into your life.

First pause.

Imagine stopping or freezing the thought and let it go.

Then be grateful for something you are truly grateful for in this moment (not what you think you SHOULD be grateful for) and you’ve reclaimed your power in that moment.

I am grateful for ____________.

Use “I am” Statements

“I am” is the most powerful thing you can say. Whatever comes after is what you create.

Think about it:

“I am hungry.” This makes you hungrier.

“I am lonely.” You’ll notice you keep feeling lonelier.

Try these instead:

“I am peace.”

“I am calm.”

“I am free.”

“I am love.”

“I am light.”

“I am abundant.”

These are inner game changers for you!

Write the one that best supports you on a post-it note and put somewhere you can see throughout the day to help you reclaim your abundance and what you’re creating in your life. Keep them at 3 words! I am __________.

Remember, what you focus on is what you create. For tips to reclaim your inner game on your finances and abundance, read this – The Drive for More Money.

2. Reclaim your Relationships

The relationship you have with yourself is the most important relationship.

How you treat yourself is how others will treat you. They follow your lead, you set the stage:

If you think you deserve a certain type of relationship or people around you that is the tribe you will attract.

If you believe you aren’t lovable, the people in your relationships will believe that too.

If you feel alone, guess what? No one can take that away from you but YOU. You’ll find yourself surrounded by people that are there but aren’t your people and you will feel alone.

Self-love and self-worth come from within. They determine how much power you feel you have. Power is an energy exchange and ideally, it is EQUAL in all your relationships.

When you find fulfillment in yourself, you are able to create relationships at work and home that are fulfilling, balanced and have boundaries.

How to Reclaim Your Relationships

Claim your truth:

Begin by knowing in your whole being, “I am love. I am light. I am safe. I am whole.”

Let go of any resistance to these statements in your body because these are your energetic truths.

Feel these “I am” statements through your body from the top of your head, through your body, down to your feet and into the Earth.

Boundaries:

We think that people should know what we want without us telling them. The problem is they are not a mind reader. We have to communicate and one way we do that is with boundaries.

Create boundaries to let people at work and at home know what is okay and what is not. Make sure you are firm on the boundaries or people will ignore them.

An important boundary to create is around work and your personal time. Don’t work in your personal time and at work, don’t work on your personal life. Create clear times to help you be present in both areas.

Respect the boundaries that others set with you as well. Remember to treat others as you would like to be treated. For more support in this area, read Stop Searching and Find Fulfillment in Your Relationships.

3. Reclaim your Time

This is the number one thing I hear from successful entrepreneurs that directly affects all the other areas: “I don’t have any time.”

Yes, you are busy and your work is your passion. But somewhere along the line, work became your life.

Now you are feeling overwhelmed and unfulfilled. Money is nice but something is missing – enjoying all the fruits of your labor, living a fulfilling life and playing.

How to Reclaim Your Time

Create a Work Schedule

Create work hours and stick to them.

Do not (no matter how tempted you are!) work in your personal time. A life outside of work is very important for you and your relationships.

Do not check email and social media outside of your designated work times. You can set times throughout the day and stick to those times.

Prioritize

Complete the most important tasks first and the rest will be completed as it can be.

You can intuitively tune in to see what is the most important thing each day. Each day, priorities change based upon your work’s demands and flow with that.

Be Realistic with Your Schedule

This can be a tough one for most entrepreneurs. Often you are overly ambitious with how much you can squeeze into each day.

Schedule less into each day than you think you should. This will save time for any last minute emergencies or priorities.

Only say “YES” to things you actually would like to do. Feel free to say “NO” (no explanation needed) for events and activities that you dread doing or that do not make sense for you to do.

Schedule in Time to “BE”

Schedule in time for self care. Self care is often hair, nails and massages – sometimes a facial. It’s not enough because it’s doing and not being.

You have to schedule in days that are blank!

This will allow you to rest, take time to “be“, time to flow with the day and have a break from always being scheduled and it gives you space to be present.

Stop watching time go by and start enjoying time in the present moment. You can also meditate, do daily energy work, get outside and enjoy nature or spend time with those you love.

4. Reclaim your Energy

By taking time each day to get back in balance you will have more energy and a renewed purpose. You are not meant to go-go-go all the time as this leads to burn out and overwhelm.

Listen to what will best support your body and do it. The more balanced you are, the easier it is to take on any obstacles or struggles that come your way.

Your body is your compass. It will guide you, you just have to listen.

It will tell you if you need to eat, go to the bathroom, go for a walk, exercise, etc.

How to Reclaim Your Energy

Listen

Listen to what your body is asking you to do. It can be as simple as sitting down and taking a few minutes to be or just pausing and taking a deep breath.

Your body will tell you if it’s time to do some exercise, eat, sleep, etc. All you have to do is listen.

Sleep

Make sure you are getting enough rest. This is important for you and those around you. 7 simple steps to help you sleep is right here.

The less sleep you get, the more likely you are to be short, crabby or annoyed. You also won’t have energy to make the best decisions.

Sleep at night is just as important as taking a nap. Listen to your body as exhaustion leads to illness and you do not have time for that!

Eat

Don’t skip meals! This leads to you grabbing easy to eat junk and often adds to weight concerns.

Eat food that nurtures your body. Prep meals or healthy snacks in advance to prevent eating junk food.

Eating also gives you time to take a break and energize, reassess and fuel up for what is next.

By reclaiming your time, you will feel present and regain your power. You didn’t go into business for yourself to be a slave to your job. What can you start doing to reclaim your time each day?

Do Energy Work Daily

A daily energy work practice is VITAL to helping you stay in balance energetically. Here is a simple yet powerful practice I teach my clients. This video series will show you how to balance your energy with White Light, how to let go of any stress and negativity you are holding onto and how to refill those areas with positive energy.

You and those around you will notice a huge shift in you when you do your daily energy work.

The energy you give off is what is attracted back to you. By reclaiming your energy and power in these four areas, you will create a shift within you that will help you create balance. What is happening within you, is reflected around you.

Success is possible in all areas of your life. Start with one shift and start reclaiming your time, relationships, abundance and energy. It starts with YOU.

Here is a free 3 part video series to help you reclaim your abundance, relationships, time and energy. The tools are here for you.