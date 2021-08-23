4 Proven Ways to Stay Awake (Overnight) Even When You’re Exhausted

Did you know that an adult aged 26-64 years old should sleep for not less than 7 hours? Now, that’s what the experts recommend. You need adequate sleep to stay healthy and to keep your body fit.

The challenge, however, comes if you have to stay awake to study for an upcoming exam, work on the night shift, or any activity that temporarily hinders you from retiring to bed. The truth is: You need an extra boost of energy to fire you up throughout the long night.

Here are 4 sure tricks to keep you awake for longer nighttime.

1. Take a Snack in Place of a Heavy Meal

In a 2019 research by The University of South Australia, some night shift workers were examined to determine the effect of food intake on their level of sleepiness. The study compared the impact of eating a heavy meal, snack, or not having food at all.

Incredibly, taking a simple snack was found to be the most effective way to maximize alertness when tired. So, if you want to stay alert after a long, tiresome day, a light snack or fruit will play a pivotal role. Some good snacks to try out include Yoghurt, fresh fruit, and celery sticks.

2. Keep Your Body Hydrated

Water is essential for the proper functioning of all body functions and organs such as the brain. Your brain contains nerve cells that play a key role in regulating arousal and sleep patterns. Yet the same organ should be adequately hydrated to function properly.

Be sure to drink enough water and other fluids to keep your mental health in check. But how much is enough? Well, the general rule of thumb is to drink 2-3 cups of water every hour or slightly higher if you experience heaving sweating.

3. Have a Nap During Daytime

An easier way to overcome sleepiness is to have a nap during the day. After your usual 7 hours of sleep, a nap in between your normal day won’t do any harm. This reduces the body’s sleep drive and helps you stay awake.

However, when napping, be sure to keep it not too close to your bedtime. The best recommend time for a nap is about 6-7 hours before your usual bedtime.

4. Keep Your Conversations Alive

Did you know that an active conversation increases your chances of being alert? This strategy works so well if you are in an industry setting with multiple workmates by your side.

Similarly, if you’re studying, consider doing social studying in which you talk through a study session with a friend, study group, or classmate.

The trick is to avoid giving your brain a sense of relaxation and calm. So, to achieve this, you better keep your conversations alive.

Bottomline

Staying awake at night may sometimes be tedious, especially if you’re used to a regular sleep schedule. But having some quality rest during the day will help you rejuvenate and stay alert for your night errands.

Besides rest, you can take a cup of coffee, a light snack, or drink assorted fluids for remarkable results. However, if you experience chronic sleepiness, consult a healthcare provider.