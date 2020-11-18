4 Proven Ways to Beat Burnout at Work

There are so many ways you can begin to feel burned out at work. Toxic work environments, an abundance of work, taking work home with you, and not taking time to unwind are just a few factors that can contribute to burnout. Luckily, there are plenty of positive changes you can make each day to prevent this from happening.

Learn to Delegate

Giving others tasks can be uncomfortable at first. Learn to trust your team and assign work to others who can complete the work successfully. As a result, you’ll lessen your workload as well as your stress levels. Saying no is also another important part of delegation in a business. If you have a seemingly insurmountable number of tasks to complete with an upcoming deadline, or a similar situation, it’s okay and often better to say no and pass the work to someone with the workload capabilities to accomplish the task.

Adjust Your Expectations

Burnout makes finding motivation and productivity nearly impossible. Reassess your goals and expectations for yourself. Are they realistic? What is causing you the most stress? Adjust accordingly so your workload is sustainable. Make sure to take the time to reflect on how much you achieved instead of focusing on everything you still need to accomplish.

Practice Self-Care

Constantly working hard, even if it makes you happy, will cause stress and exhaustion. Remember to take time each day and especially on the weekends to unwind, relax, and forget about your workload. Start delving deeper into what really matters to you if your burnout can’t be fixed with a relaxing weekend or vacation. Find new ways to seek positive change both at work and at home so you can regain control and improve your stress levels.

Design a Healthy Routine

Routines help you stay productive and healthy routines help you remain successful. Find a strategy that works for you and helps you feel refreshed and invigorated. Switching to healthy snacks and a 10 minute walk break each day may help reduce stress. Spending a few minutes each morning meditating before work or simply setting realistic goals for the day or week could set you up for success. Adding structure to your schedule is meant to reduce stress and allow you to set rules about what you should expect so you can better tackle any obstacles and avoid the dreaded burnout.