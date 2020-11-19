Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Productivity Tips for Newbie Fashion Bloggers

If you want to be successful in the fashion industry, there is no better place to start than from a fashion blog. A page where you share your views on clothes, accessories, and fashion style provides you with exposure. It gets you out there into the open where agencies, fashion houses, and designers are looking […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you want to be successful in the fashion industry, there is no better place to start than from a fashion blog. A page where you share your views on clothes, accessories, and fashion style provides you with exposure. It gets you out there into the open where agencies, fashion houses, and designers are looking for talented people with an eye for fashion.

The only problem is that there is already a myriad of fashion bloggers on the internet and social media. You need a good strategy to help your blog stand out. Hopefully, these four productivity tips should help you get your fashion blog off the ground!

1.Never Stop Sharing

As soon as you publish your first blog, make sure that you share it with everyone you know. Send it to your friends and family, and ask them to share it forward to other people as well. There is no limit to which you can distribute your content, and you better send it even to people who have nothing to do with fashion.

Nowadays, most businesses rely on social media platforms to market their products and services. Use every social media channel at your disposal to promote your blog. Publish pictures with links to your blog on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Most importantly, never stop sharing!

2.Present Yourself as an Expert

If you own a fashion blog ,fashion photography should  be the primary type of content to focus on your blog. Today, most of the content out there comes in visual form. Using high-quality presets can make your pictures stand out, and your blog to appear professional.

Do not shy away from presenting yourself as an expert. Work hard on the content that you publish, and back your news, figures, and statistics with authority links from relevant research studies. Mention other experts in your posts to gain credibility and make your work stick out from a sea of fashion blogs.

3.Befriend Fashion Agencies

After a few months of hard work, you should have a solid following for your blog. Now, you should make the next step in having a productive and successful blog, which is reaching out to clothing brands and fashion agencies.

Get the contact information of fashion houses and manufacturers, and tell them that you want to post a piece about their latest collection or other products in their offer. You should ask for nothing in return. Instead, kindly ask them to tag your blog in their posts on social media.

Your effort will pay more in the long run. The clothing brands and agencies that you contact may have millions of followers who will find out about your blog, visit your website, and check out your social media profiles. With more attention and traffic to your blog, your credibility will increase significantly.

4. Get Paid for Your Blogging Services

Lastly, once you develop your blog into a trusted source of information and reviews in the fashion industry, you can even ask for payment for your services.

At this point, fashion brands will send you clothes for free only if you feature them on your blog. However, you can ask them to go the extra mile and provide you with financial retribution for your fashion blog services.

Pritom Das, Tech Entrepreneur

Pritom Das is a Tech Entrepreneur, a business development consultant, a motivational speaker, and a freelance writer. He has Worked Exclusively as a full-time Freelance technology&lifestyle writer for 5 years. He is The Founder Of Travel Based Networking site "TravelerPlus"

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

fashion blogging course
Community//

6 Reasons Why students Should take up their Career as Fashion Blogger

by Erric Ravi
Community//

An Insider Shares Her Best Tips for New York Fashion Week

by Catherine Grace O’Connell
Community//

5 Strategies You Need To Run A Very Successful Podcast, With Ali Levine

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.