4 Principles You Can Apply to Build a Resilient Life

The demands of modern corporate life are also dwindling. We improvise priorities work, families, friends, interests-and sometimes the speed is exhausting. If you’re going through major changes at workplace, or just life in general, here are few ideas to boost your resilience.

Resilience is described as the capacity to rebound or recover very well transition. I’m sure you’ve noticed someone that’s strong. They’ve got the courage to take on whatever life can throw at them. They see transition as possibilities for progress, and they have a relaxed faith in their own abilities to cope. And what attributes do these people have that make it easy for them to do this? Resilience analysis refers to four key principles that need to be identified:

1. Confidentiality

Resilient people feel capable; they have successful methods to deal with stress. They have a high self-esteem, an emphasis on their abilities and talents, and a learning and development mentality. If things are going wrong, they ask themselves, “What have I learnt from this”

2. Vision

Resilient individuals have a common sense of mission and common beliefs; they have a deep motivation and focus to achieve goals. They are resilient as failures arise and appear to be very well-developed problem solving skills. They have a good feeling that their lives can have value.

3. Community support

Resilient people develop positive relationships with others and they recognize that having assistance will help people solve adverse circumstances rather than attempt to manage through their own. They often give assistance to others, but not at the detriment of themselves. They support themselves because they know that if they’re not powerful, they can’t help others.

4. Adaptation

Resilient individuals are agile and adaptable to shifting circumstances outside their ability, fighting their battles strategically. They’re dealing well with transition and they’re confident-they see the potential more than the challenge.

So how are you going to develop your own resilience? Here are a few ideas:

Practice to develop your optimistic emotions or feelings Spend time making your sense of intent plain. Establish and use coping mechanisms Develop and sustain a healthy social network Take care of yourself-exercise, relax, and eating well. Make time to do the stuff you love Recognize and grow your abilities

Give these tips a try to see how it improves your capacity to deal with change in your life. I’m going to end with a favorite quote “Life is changing. Development is a choice. Choose carefully.”