4 Prime Features To Look In A WooCommerce Theme

If you’re about to open your online eCommerce store, then your first step should be picking a theme that defines the design and layout of your website. There are hundreds of thousands of options from a variety of sources, and they differ in quality and effectiveness. How do you make the correct choice for your […]

By

If you’re about to open your online eCommerce store, then your first step should be picking a theme that defines the design and layout of your website.

There are hundreds of thousands of options from a variety of sources, and they differ in quality and effectiveness.

How do you make the correct choice for your store?

Let’s understand what the main four core features you need to look for in the WooCommerce theme are.

  1. A professional & stunning looking design that meets your needs

Choose a theme that prioritizes images. Choose a theme that includes icons to represent them.

There are tons of industry-specific themes if you want for your industry-related theme, check these premium WooCommerce themes.

You’ll get clothing-specific templates, beautiful shop, archive pages, and related product designs.

The themes have everything you need.

Integrates with WooCommerce

WooCommerce works with all the WordPress themes.

Select a theme that developed especially for online stores to ensure design continuity between pages, posts, and products.

You also need to find the relatable store that offers the best WooCommerce themes which are highly compatible with WooCommerce.

Mobile-friendly

These days Majority of the web traffic comes from the mobile devices

If it is not easy to use your website on mobile phones and tablets, you are losing a significant portion of potential customers.

Templatemela is a great example of offering mobile-friendly themes. Your store will work seamlessly on mobile devices.

Loads faster

In two seconds or less, 47% of visitors expect a website to load. They’ll just go shopping somewhere else if they have to wait too long.

While there are a variety of elements that impact website speed, your theme performs a significant role.

Using tools like GTMetrix or PageSpeed Insights, measure the speed of the live demo; all you need to do is enter the demo URL and you’ll get a full-speed report.

    Priya Rai

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

