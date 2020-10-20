4 Powerful Ways To Fire Up Your Motivation

It’s so difficult to go on when everything seems to fail, isn’t

it? Are there times in your life when you really want to call

it “quits” because you just can’t see any good results from all

the hard work you’ve done?

Hold your horses!

Never ever think of giving up. Winners never quit and quitters

never win. Take all negative words out of your mental dictionary

and focus on the solutions with utmost conviction and patience.

The battle is never lost until you’ve abandon your vision.

But what if you’re really exhausted physically, mentally, and

most of all emotionally? Here are some sources of motivation

to prompt you in reaching the peak of accomplishment.

1) The Overwhelming Feeling of Attaining your Desired End

How would you feel after accomplishing your mission? Of course

you will feel ecstatic. You might be shedding tears of joy. Let

this tremendous feeling sink in and encourage you to persist

despite all odds.

When I was studying for the Board Exams, I used this technique

to motivate me. I would envision the sweetness of folks calling

me a CPA. It would command respect. People will look up to

me as a higher level of authority. And I would have better

chances of finding a good job. I absorbed all these great

perceptions into my inner being in order to achieve my ultimate

goal.

2) The Reward System

How would you feel if you’ve entered a contest, but there are no

prizes for the winners? It’s not very encouraging, isn’t it?

The same principles apply to your vision. Reward yourself after

accomplishing a goal. Set a particular incentive for every

objective.

Let’s say if you’ve achieved a particular task, you’ll treat

yourself to your favorite restaurant. When you’ve finished

a bigger task, you’ll go on a vacation.

Got the idea?

Just set something gratifying to indulge in after completing

a certain undertaking.

3) The Powerful Force of Humanity

If you want to succeed, surround yourself with the right

kind of people who will support and encourage you all the

way.

Be with people who have the same beliefs and aspirations as

yours. Positive aura is generated by this fusion of

collective energy from people of “like minds.”

On the contrary, being with people who oppose your ways of

thinking may trigger a negative, yet very powerful, kind of

motivation.

Has anyone ever said to you that “You’ll never get anywhere”

or “You’re wasting your time with what you’re doing?”

Didn’t it made you furious and determined enough to prove to

them how wrong they were? This is what I’m talking about.

When aggravated, you will do anything to make those who are

against you swallow their words. But of course, your main

focus should be on the acccomplishment of your goal and not

for the purpose of revenge. Never let your emotions toward

others alter your main objective.

4) Take Care Of Your Health

Exercise regularly. Fill your brains with enough oxygen to

allow you to do your daily tasks with more vigor and energy.

Take regular breaks if time allows. Having the will power

to continue despite all hardships is extremely important, but

you should still know your limits.

If you don’t take enough rest, you will not be able to think

clearly and you will not be able to do your tasks properly.

In the process, you will just get more frustrated.

Take sufficient sleep and recharge yourself after a hard day’s

work. Never, ever ignore your health. I’ve learned my lesson

when I sacrificed my health for the sake of success. I’ve

worked very long hours everyday and just got minimal sleep.

As a result, I became ill.

It’s not worth it. Success won’t matter if you don’t have

good health to enjoy it.

Fire up your motivation and live life to the fullest