Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Popular Myths About The Amish (Part 2)

From rumspringa to language to identity, here are the lies you've been told

By
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania: Amish father wearing traditional straw hat and his son driving their open horse and buggy along a country road - Xu Lei Photo
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania: Amish father wearing traditional straw hat and his son driving their open horse and buggy along a country road - Xu Lei Photo

Myth #3: Those who exit are “ex-Amish” or no longer Amish.

The term “ex-Amish” is widely used to refer to those of us who have exited the Church, but there are many problems with that label. “Ex-Amish” implies that we’re no longer Amish, and that’s false. A change of clothes doesn’t erase our Amish identity. “Nonpracticing Amish” or “culturally Amish” are terms that accurately represent those of us who are outside the Church. “Amish” is a culture, language, religion, ethnicity, and minority group.

The belief inside the Church is that one must remain religiously Amish for life. Rejecting the religion is the equivalent of rejecting our entire culture and history. Referring to someone who exits as “no longer Amish” goes hand in hand with shunning them. It’s part of the punishment to reinforce that one no longer belongs in the fold (or tribe). 

The vast majority of Amish who exit call themselves “ex-Amish”, and to a lesser extent “former Amish”. This is often due to the fact that negative experiences drove them to leave and they don’t see anything positive about our culture—or not enough to want to be identified as Amish. “Ex-Amish” is a badge of pride (“you, the Church, don’t control me anymore”). At the same time, “ex-Amish” or “former Amish” is often used because they’re unconsciously buying into the belief from the Church that they’re no longer Amish simply because they’re no longer wearing Amish clothes, etc. They, like the Amish inside the Church, don’t understand that there’s a difference between religion and culture.

Myth #4: All the Amish are the same.

I use the term “traditional Amish” instead of “Old Order Amish” to refer to those of us who prohibit electricity, cameras, and cars, among other things. 

“Traditional Amish” is what the general public understands as simply “Amish”—or most often thinks of when they hear or see things about the Amish. The “Old Order” label isn’t used by us in our language; neither did we invent that label. We refer to ourselves as just “Amish”. 

There are many groups who spun off from the Amish who include an adjective with the word “Amish” as part of their group’s identity and to separate themselves from us traditional Amish. Such spin-off groups include Beachy Amish and New Order Amish, who are more materialistically modern and theologically different from traditional Amish. 

To make things even more confusing, there are groups within the traditional Amish who also identify themselves as “[adjective]” Amish. E.g., Swartzentruber Amish and Swiss Amish. They aren’t more modern or liberal than the range of traditional Amish but want to be identified as other than just Amish.

Torah Bontrager, Author & Executive Director at Amish Heritage Foundation

“At age 15, I escaped in the middle of the night without telling anyone goodbye. I left with only what I could carry: the clothes on my back and $170 USD in my pocket. My departure was permanent.”

Torah Bontrager, born and raised Amish in the US, grew up with no electricity and cars and speaks English as a second language. She’s the author of the memoir An Amish Girl in Manhattan and is, to her knowledge, the first Amish escapee to graduate from an Ivy League school: Columbia University in the City of New York.

Her story has been featured on MTV, Tim Ferriss’ blog, Forbes.com and HuffPost.

In 2018, she founded the Amish Heritage Foundation, which is attempting to overturn Wisconsin v. Yoder, the 1972 US Supreme Court case that decided that the Amish religion's rights outweigh the rights of Amish children to go to school beyond Amish 8th grade. That ruling is cited as a precedent for other religious groups and cults to also deny their children an adequate education.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Unplug & Recharge//

How Technology Is Challenging What It Means to Be Amish

by Emma Haak
Well-Being//

How Amish People Live A Sustainable Life

by Tammy Sons
Community//

“Why We Can Be Better Off Flipping the Switch on Technology” with Eric Brende & Penny Bauder

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.