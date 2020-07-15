4 Pillars of Heart-Centered LinkedIn Marketing

After interviewing Jimmy Coleman, the founder and Chief Growth Officer of LeadBaller today in my Facebook™️ group, I discovered there was a new way to market on LinkedIn… A heart-centered approach. One that doesn’t have to feel slimy, scammy, or like you’d be embarrassed to look your prospect in the eye person to person.

Well after this training call Jimmy broke it down into 4 pillars of what I would call heart-centered marketing on LinkedIn. He broke down exactly how he’s generated thousands or maybe even ten’s of thousands of leads for businesses and millions if not billions of dollars all with tactics that don’t feel spammy.

Let’s look at the 4 pillars of heart-centered LinkedIn marketing from the best LinkedIn marketer that I know, and how I’ve used his LinkedIn Marketing plan to generate the largest client of my life and feel great about how it happened…

Profile Optimization Targeting Engagement Stand-Out Reach

If you implement these 4 tactics you’ll see a ton of success and feel great about it!

1. Profile Optimization

Your profile is broked down into your profile picture, banner, headline, and about. Each is important in catching the attention of your prospects and engaging their heuristic qualities about who you are and what you bring to this world as a human.

The key to this is to be human and engage their attention with the types of things that they could relate to. One of the things Jimmy suggested was to relate to their humanistic qualities by using pictures of you with your family or friends. Why does everyone work? Generally, for the experiences the earn outside of it whether that’s providing for a family or taking a vacation, we all work for a reason.

Show people why you work in your profile picture.

Show them who you love to spend time with.

Show profile visitors what your life looks like.

Your headline should be something that inspires curiosity or speaks to what you do. It should also represent your personality. If you see your self super professionally as a CEO and as your accolades use something like that. If you’re a bit more humorous, include your personality in your headline and see what kind of people are attracted to you.

Your about page is where you should really bring your copywriting and creativity. This is an important space and when someone is truly curious about who are, they’ll search here to learn more. Your mission, your vision statement, a rejection letter from a college and how it made you feel, all of these things can be used to demonstrate where you’ve been and who you are because of it.

These are the types of things that will really attract your ideal customer and someone who is sensitive to who you are based on your set of experiences. I truly think that if we all had our choice, we’d work with people who understand us deeply right? This is a great way to attract those people.

2. Targeting

The beautiful things about LinkedIn that allow it to be lightyears ahead of its competitors are that it allows you access to a tool called Sales Navigator to target prospects and that the average net worth of LinkedIn users is higher than any other comparable platform. On top of that, there are hundreds of millions of users on LinkedIn… So given those numbers, it’s important to be using LinkedIn to get in front of the kinds of prospects that can really make you and your company some money.

Let’s look at sales navigator and the ways to properly use it in order to sift through everyone you don’t want to talk to and get to the ones you do… Sales Navigator is a completely separate dashboard from LinkedIn’s standard dashboard. It’s a bit hard to understand how to use at first but once you get the hang of building lists and how to search for your ideal clients, the power becomes tangible.

A couple settings Jimmy recommends using; people that have posted in the last 30 days and making sure that the list that you look at is a list of people that look like your ideal client.

As always, targeting should be tested and iterated upon until you find the perfect pool of prospects…

3. Engagement

Engagement should be organic and look like you care. These can be anything from liking and commenting on a post to endorsing them for skills they’d be good at. Overall this is a simple step… Go and be social, do things that benefit others, and be engaged in who they are and what they’re doing.

I think this step is best summed up by the phrase, people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care… Go out and care, use your heart to show people you’re witnessing their life.

4. Stand-Out Reach

Stand-Out Reach is a term coined by Jimmy that allows you to put the icing on the cake and easily get people on the phone. And honestly I just can’t give it away here. I wish I could but Jimmy has spent years creating this formula and it just wouldn’t be appropriate unless you went and asked him about Stand-Out Reach.

Overall LinkedIn Marketing needs an overhaul and Jimmy provides the tools to make it feel right… Make sure you revisit these 4 pillars of heart-centered LinkedIn marketing if you ever feel like you’re being a slimy salesman…