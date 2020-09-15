Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Minute Meditation to Become One with the Universe

Meditation doesn't have to take long. Here's one meditation that's just four minutes.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
When we think we’re too busy to meditate, is when we need to meditate most.

It’s not about sitting the most still, trying not to think for an hour, or going the deepest. It’s about connection to yourself, in the way that works best for you.

I created this meditation to become one with the universe when I first became a mum. I didn’t have time to meditate for hours on end, but I needed some stillness, and to connect to myself and the universe at large while maintaining a full life.

Now more than ever with busy lives, and with social media and news competing for our attention, we need to reconnect with our breath, and to the universe.

Gift yourself four minutes of complete relaxation as you become one with the universe:

Anna Shelley - Musician, Author, Artist

Anna Shelley, Musician, Author, Artist

Anna Shelley is known for her meditative ambient music. With a resonance that weaves its way through the souls of all who feel it, Anna Shelley’s music is a feeling - a knowing - a connection.

Ethereal flutes and hypnotic piano float through atmospheric soundscapes inspired by nature and the cosmos.

She weaves her signature dreamy tones through her music, which spills over into her writing - from her prolific blog to her published books.

Her music is used by many meditation teachers as background meditation music and healing sound baths.

Anna Shelley’s World is the home of her intriguing newsletters: AnnaShelley.com/more

And in her Fan Club she shares exclusive music and meditations: shop.AnnaShelley.com/fan-club

