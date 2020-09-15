4 Minute Meditation to Become One with the Universe

When we think we’re too busy to meditate, is when we need to meditate most.

It’s not about sitting the most still, trying not to think for an hour, or going the deepest. It’s about connection to yourself, in the way that works best for you.

I created this meditation to become one with the universe when I first became a mum. I didn’t have time to meditate for hours on end, but I needed some stillness, and to connect to myself and the universe at large while maintaining a full life.

Now more than ever with busy lives, and with social media and news competing for our attention, we need to reconnect with our breath, and to the universe.

Gift yourself four minutes of complete relaxation as you become one with the universe: