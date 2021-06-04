4 lessons we’ve learnt over the past year

For the past year, the world has been locked in the grip of a distressing, scary and chaotic period of uncertainty. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of modern life, left many of us unsure of where we stand, and brought political, economic and social tensions to boiling point.

As well as all this, all of our favourite businesses, venues and attractions were forced to shut for months at a time. The likes of bars, restaurants, shops and gyms are only now beginning to welcome people back through their doors, but while we’re all hoping for a complete return to normal in the near future, it’s important not to disregard the intense shared experience we’ve all been through.

Because while the pandemic has been a hugely difficult time for us all, it’s also provided some key lessons to learn. From the importance of family to the need for self-care, here are some of the biggest lessons we’ve learnt over the past year.

Family matters

Nothing makes you realise the importance of family like being forced to stay away from them for months. Family members living in different properties were unable to visit their loved ones, and older family members in particular had to suffer long periods of isolation, only able to speak to relatives on the phone, via video chat or through a window.

Going forward, we’ll not forget just how precious the time we have with our family is. A family meal or a party isn’t something we’ll be taking for granted any time soon.

Knowledge is power

In any situation, there is always a temptation to bury your head in the sand and carry on as normal. But if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that being prepared is hugely important. Dealing with COVID-19 in an effective way means understanding the virus, and there have been several examples over the past year of the government reacting late due to a lack of awareness.

Having a clear idea of your own wellness is essential in these times, which is why a Healgen COVID test is fast becoming such a popular option. Home tests like the Healgen COVID test are quick and simple, and are available from trusted online sellers like Handstations.co.uk.

Self-care is necessary

Once upon a time – not too long ago – self-care was written off by many as merely a trend, and a self-indulgent one at that. The idea of taking time for your own wellbeing was considered to be something that only worked for people with the luxury of time, and the mention of self-care evoked mental images of bubble baths, massages and spa-type indulgence.

However, people’s understanding of self-care has changed dramatically during lockdown. Because of the huge mental toll the COVID-19 crisis has taken, we all now know the importance of taking time for ourselves, and the many different forms this can take.

Technology is here to stay

The rise of technology in our lives started long before the pandemic. For the past three decades, we’ve seen the world around become increasingly digital, and everything from work to socialising has been impacted. However, the pandemic made us more reliant on technology than ever before. The likes of online shopping and video calling took on a whole new level of importance, and virtual tours became the go-to replacement for travellers longing for a cultural fix. In short, technology cemented itself as a necessity in our lives.