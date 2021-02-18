Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Leaders On the Little Things That Bring Them Joy

In stressful times, it’s important that we lean into small moments that spark joy.

By
Every day, there are small moments of joy that happen all around us — yet we don’t always stop and notice them. In times of overwhelm, it’s important to seek out little pick-me-ups that can help us stay positive and course-correct from stress. We asked our Thrive role models to share the things that spark joy in their daily lives, and we love the moments they shared:

Watching the sunset over dinner

“I like the simple things in life, like watching the sunset out of our apartment living room and having a nice dinner together with my wife. And gladly since COVID, I’ve been more able to take a 30-minute break to get to enjoy that!”

Philipp Kandal, Grab

Meeting inspiring people

“Authentic people inspire me and bring me joy. People with grit and a strong sense of purpose inspire me and bring me joy. Learning something new brings me joy. I overflow with joy when people I love work hard at accomplishing something important to them.”

Denise Rundle, Microsoft

Connecting with neighbors

“I’ve been attending Friday night street drinks on Albany Street in Edinburgh, organized by a WhatsApp group for the entire street. Someone printed fliers that went in everyone’s letterbox, and the weekly ritual has allowed us to get to know our neighbors really well. They are an odd bunch, but I love them.”

Alan Jope, Unilever

Cooking for loved ones

“What brings me joy is time spent relaxing with and cooking for my family and friends.”

—Yvette Smith, Microsoft

    Rebecca Muller is the Community Editor at Thrive Global. Her previous work experience includes roles in editorial and digital journalism. Rebecca is a graduate of New York University, where she studied Media, Culture and Communications with a minor in Creative Writing. For her undergraduate thesis, she researched the relationship between women and fitness media consumerism.

