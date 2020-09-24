Contributor Log In/Sign Up
date 2020-09-24

4 Key Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

What do strong entrepreneurs do to achieve their success? While your business idea may be unique in many ways, there are always mentors you can learn from who've started businesses successfully and kept them going strong. Whether your business is only a vague idea or you're deep into building your career, these tips for aspiring entrepreneurs can help get your mind in the right place for success.

4 Key Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs - David Jeansonne

What do strong entrepreneurs do to achieve their success? While your business idea may be unique in many ways, there are always mentors you can learn from who’ve started businesses successfully and kept them going strong.

Whether your business is only a vague idea or you’re deep into building your career, these tips for aspiring entrepreneurs can help get your mind in the right place for success.

Understand Your Vision

See the future vision of your business from all sides. What does your average workday look like one year from now? Five years from now? What does customer experience look like? What is your business accomplishing? The more questions you can ask yourself about your vision, the clearer the picture will become. Keeping that vision in mind will keep you on the path toward creating it.

Surround Yourself With The Best People

You may have heard that you are an accumulation of the five people you are around the most. Surround yourself with supportive people and who are doing the kinds of things you want to do. This may mean working directly with them under your company. This may mean networking with people in your industry. It could also mean joining a group of people who get together to discuss their goals. If none of these are options, it can also mean following great people online and regularly listening to podcasts or checking out their content. Remind yourself that these people are doing great things, and so will you.

Know-How You Work Best

A crucial part of success for entrepreneurs is capitalizing on their strengths. Do you work best handling your email in the morning or afternoon? Do you need mid daybreak? Are you strong at specific tasks but could be best served by hiring a virtual assistant for others?

Know how you work best so you can do so with more ease.

Get Organized

You need to develop a clean and comfortable workflow as early as possible in your career. Many entrepreneurs develop systems like the one David Allen recommends in his book “Getting Things Done.” This book is just one example of ways productive entrepreneurs minimize their stress and maximize their productivity with systems for keeping their business and lives organized.

David Jeansonne - New Orleans, Lousianna

David Jeansonne, Founder & Entrepreneur at CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™

As one of the true pioneers of staffed events and direct mail marketing, David Jeansonne has always had an eye for business. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is the founder of CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, and more recently, Cover That Mouth™. With over two decades of experience, David Jeansonne and his businesses have become mainstays in their industries.

David's commitment to his businesses bleeds into his commitment to giving back to his community. Whether David Jeansonne is volunteering with his employees or his family, he has one simple goal in mind: to support the less fortunate and do his part in assisting everyone so his home city can thrive!

David Jeansonne truly lives by his catch phrase "We only live once. But if done right, once is enough!" To learn more about David Jeansonne, CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™, find David on social media!

