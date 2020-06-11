Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Important Questions to Ask Your Mentor

As a trusted advisor, your mentor is the one who is helping guide your career development. The right mentorship helps outline a clear career path and helps you set professional goals. As you begin to develop your mentor-mentee relationship, it’s important to ask questions. These questions should create value for both of you, so you are […]

By
Reynaldo Perez D.C. Mentorship Thrive Global

As a trusted advisor, your mentor is the one who is helping guide your career development. The right mentorship helps outline a clear career path and helps you set professional goals. As you begin to develop your mentor-mentee relationship, it’s important to ask questions. These questions should create value for both of you, so you are not creating a one-sided relationship. The following are just a few critical questions to ask your mentor!

What is an obstacle you’ve encountered during your career? How did you handle it?

Everyone will encounter some obstacles at some point in their career. It’s essential to your success. Having a mentor in your field means that they have likely faced similar challenges and obstacles and can help you anticipate these issues and help prepare you for your response. One of the biggest things you can learn from your mentor is their successes or ways to handle a situation differently.

What accomplishments in your career are you most proud of?

Career accomplishments can be something as small as accomplishing a little task or as large as earning a promotion. Your achievements deserve to be celebrated, and asking your mentor this question can help establish your own career goals. A mentor’s perspective on career accomplishments will help encourage you to value and measure your successes. 

In what areas can I improve?

It’s important to seek your mentor’s guidance on career-related skills that you need to improve upon. The only way to advance in your career is to know where you need to develop more because we often struggle to see our weaknesses. Your mentor will be able to point you towards resources like continuing education, attending additional training, or developing through practice opportunities. Do not think of their resources as just suggestions. Take them seriously!

What are my strengths?

Knowing where you excel in your career is a great strength to have. It can help you identify the professional opportunities best suited for your talents and career advancement. A mentor can help assess your strengths while providing you skills that you can mention on your resume or use in a job search. Your mentor’s assessment of your strengths can also be used during an interview to help you give examples that demonstrate how you use your strengths to achieve goals and complete tasks. 

Reynaldo Perez D.C., Chiropractor, Founder & CEO at Florida Wellness & Rehabilitation Centers

Reynaldo Perez D.C. is a driven healthcare professional and a skilled Chiropractor who is committed to approaching health from a holistic level. Through his practice, Florida Wellness and Rehabilitation Centers - for which he serves as Founder, Owner, and CEO - Reynaldo has fully integrated Western medicine practices into his chiropractic methodology to provide his clients the most comprehensive approach to their health and wellness. Reynaldo works with his patients not only on their chiropractic needs but also on their nutrition and medical needs to cover all of the bases and best empower his patients to take control of their own health journeys. 

Learn more about Reynaldo Perez D.C. on his website!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

I AM CONTRIBUTOR, Shutterstock
Wisdom//

How to Get a Mentor

by Stacy Pollack
Community//

How to Leverage Mentors and Support Others

by Dr. Ginny A. Baro, MBA, MS
Mr. Rashad/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

12 Keys For a Successful Mentor-Mentee Relationship

by Marina Khidekel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.