4 Hiring Traits Employers Need Now

These four hiring traits are exactly what employers are looking for and need now.

By

Recruiters and decision makers I have chatted with over the last few months, and the new hires I have seen happen with our clients, have led me to come up with a list of traits that employers are looking for now.

I wouldn’t say these are necessarily ‘new’ new hiring traits, but definitely traits that have been reprioritized as important given the proverbial sh*t show we seem to find ourselves in globally. 

1) Resilience: 

Employers need leaders and staff who can roll with the punches… because we seem to be having punch after punch landing square between our eyes daily. Individuals who don’t have good coping skills and contribute to the problem with poor responses won’t get the offer. Companies want people with hope, pragmatism, and vision to get them through this health and financial quagmire. 

2) Previous Success in Uncertainty: 

Companies want more than people who say they have a good game. They now want your proof of where you have triumphed in adversity and how you led people to the profitable promised land when times were tough. Here is where experience matters. 

3) Optimistic Solution Creation:

Firms seek out those who can see inventive solutions to unprecedented problems. This goes beyond thinking outside the box, but creating whole new compartments. People who demonstrate hope by taking action is what is needed in today’s world to not only survive, but to thrive. 

4) Visionary:

We will be out of this phase one day.  And companies want those who see how the actions a company takes now can positively position itself to be ahead of competitors when this is past us… and it will eventually be behind us. 

It’s all about Mindset. If you’re seeking ethical opportunity in chaos and still pushing through with your job search, then you know it’s how you manage your mind that will be the difference between success and despair. 

Lisa Rangel at Chameleon Resumes

Lisa is the Founder & Managing Director of Chameleon Resumes, a premier executive resume writing and job landing consulting firm, and a graduate of Cornell University. She was a paid Moderator for LinkedIn’s Premium Career Group for eight years. Chameleon Resumes was formed in 2009 after 13 years of executive search firm recruiting, and is recognized as one of the Top 100 Career Websites by Forbes. Lisa has been featured in Fortune, Newsweek, Business Insider, Fast Company, Inc., LinkedIn, CNN, Fox Business News, Reader's Digest, BBC, CNBC, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, eFinancialCareers, Yahoo!, U.S. News & World Report, Monster, Good Morning America, XpertHR (LexisNexis), and numerous local community job blogs. She has held 10 resume writing and job search career certifications and is the Career Services Partner for Cornell University. She is the author of nine eBooks and numerous video training-courses and is the creator of Resume Cheat Sheet, which has been downloaded over 70,000 times. Lisa leads the Chameleon Team that writes leadership resumes and LinkedIn Profiles and performs job landing coaching for executives and senior professionals who have been recruited, promoted, and sought after their entire career.

