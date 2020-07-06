4 High Performance Tips for Increased Productivity

From Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk to the entrepreneur in you- all of us have 24 hours in a day and 365 days in a year. But leaders of the biggest companies on planet seem to accomplish much more with their limited time while others are struggling to finish their basic tasks. So what sets them apart?

Our success and failure depends upon the amount of time we spend on a particular task. Since we cannot create more time, it’s critical to ask ourselves how we can increase the value of our 24 hours and be more productive.

Productivity is defined as the measure of a person’s efficiency in completing a task. We can surely increase our productivity by somehow squeezing in more number of hours or by working smarter and wiser.

The following 4 practical strategies will help you be more productive at work:

Clear Your Mind and Focus:

Most people tend to focus on a laundry list of things they must do, which can be overwhelming and result in the failure to actually accomplishing anything of importance. Instead, try to focus on the three to five things you absolutely have to do that will ultimately contribute to your success or the success of your company.

Turn off distractions:

About 80% of people check their handsets at least once every 15-minutes to check an email or a message. Constant distractions destroy the train of thought thus reducing the efficiency to finish the particular task. Hence, in order to boost productivity, it is best to turn off your email, voicemail, text messages and social media notifications. Discipline yourself by scheduling a time in the morning and evening to answer your emails and focus on other important aspects of your work in your remaining time.

Make sleep a priority:

Getting a good night’s sleep might be last on your priority list but studies show that productivity reduces by 50% even if you’re moderately sleep deprived. Many adults now spend more hours of the day using laptops than they do asleep. Lack of sleep can lead to a weakened immune system thus increasing the risk of physical and mental exhaustion, heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. At least 7-8 hours of sleep is vital for reducing stress levels, improving cognitive performance and memory retention as well as enhancing decision making abilities which are in turn important factors for growth in any profession.

Clean your diet:

What we eat directly affects our productivity. Food fuels our body and provides our brain the energy it needs to stay alert. Processed high carb foods, like pasta, white bread, white rice and soda get converted by our body into glucose quickly, leading to a burst of energy followed by a slump. On the other hand, high fat foods such as burgers, pizzas, cookies, French fries, etc. require our digestive system to work harder, reducing oxygen levels in the brain and making us groggy. So focus on eating a clean diet rich in fruits and vegetables to keep the brain alive and enhance performance.

If you want more from your working hours then add value to yourself in order to increase the value of your time.