4 Helpful Tips to Battle Stress and Burnout as a Social Media Manager

Now more than ever, there is a need for social media managers to do their best at your jobs to avoid getting runover by their competitors. Over the past years, social media has become the hottest spot for marketing businesses. As social media managers get consumed with working and making themselves available while looking for new opportunities, they often forget to take a break and recharge. As a result, many of them experience stress, which eventually leads to burnout.

For social media managers having a hard time finding ways to battle stress and burn out, here are four tips for you:

1. Work on One Platform at a Time

While marketing on all social media platforms is ideal, in reality, it is virtually impossible to handle and manage all social media platforms at once. This is true, especially if you’re still starting out. When you try your luck out on all social media platforms simultaneously, it will be harder to find the type of audience you can surely convert. Doing this for months at end without seeing results can lead to stress and even burnout at some point.

On the other hand, by focusing on one platform at a time, you’ll be more focused on what goals you want to achieve. You can quickly identify your audience and create a targeted campaign appropriate for that platform to attract and convert the audience. This translates fewer stresses that are associated with managing multiple social media platforms at a time.

2. Limit Screen Time

On average, a person spends at least 6 hours and 43 minutes a day on the internet, and 2 hours of that are spent on social media browsing. For social media managers, the number could double. There is a constant need for these people to stay online and not to miss a single opportunity. Frequently, social media managers can become overwhelmed and tired to the point that it starts affecting their mental health.

While it’s never an option to stop social media altogether, you can limit the time you spend in front of your computer or phone. Set a time solely dedicated to working, and after that, you should give your eyes and brain a break and focus on recharging. Turn off your notifications at night and get a good night’s sleep. You’ll need all the energy you can get to face another day of social media hustle.

3. Take a Break

The most important advice that you should always stick to is to take a break every now and then. Working in front of a computer can easily eat up your time, and the next thing you know, two hours have passed, and you haven’t even taken a moment to take your eyes off the screen or stretch. In case you didn’t know, this doesn’t only affect your mental health, but it will affect your physical health, too.

It’s rare to see an exhausted and stressed-out social media manager create meaningful and engaging content. As much as possible, take breaks throughout your workday. Push your chair back, do a few stretches, stand up, and walk around.

If you can afford to do it, take a break from work and de-stress by going on a vacation to unwind. Do something that will take you away from social media for a while. This will help refuel your creative juices, so by the time you’re back at work, you’ll be fully-rested and focus on creating content that your audience will love and enjoy.

4. Talk to Someone

When all becomes too much to bear, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Whether it’s talking to a therapist or co-workers about your day, it’s important to vent out stresses and challenges. This will help lighten up the weight on your shoulders and make you feel better.

If you’re a team leader, talking about your feelings with your team will help encourage others to do the same, as well. If you’re not comfortable doing that, you can find someone you’re comfortable expressing your feelings to – a partner, friend, or family member.

Final Thoughts

As a social media manager, it’s easy to succumb to the weight of keeping and gaining social media followings to keep your marketing strategy strong. Whether you’re working as a social media manager for a brand or finding success in social media for a business you own, it’s always important to limit stress and avoid burnout. No matter how passionate you are with your craft or career in the beginning, if you don’t control the level of stress in your job, it will be harder for you to keep the fire going. Remember, your health should always be your top priority.

If, at some point, you feel overwhelmed and tired with your attempts in social media, take a step back, and reevaluate your strategies. Take breaks if and when you need it and try to follow some of the advice provided above.