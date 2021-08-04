Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

4 Habits to Help Overcome Envy

The world is an infinite place. There's more than enough to go around. But we often catch ourselves going through life feeling bad about ourselves because someone has more ... or they're better ... or their life is just different.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The world is an infinite place. There’s more than enough to go around. But we often catch ourselves going through life feeling bad about ourselves because someone has more … or they’re better … or their life is just different.

Of course, it’s normal to compare your life to others. This perfectly normal emotion, called jealousy, comes from comparing yourself to those around you, then wanting what they have. Jealousy is normal as long as it passes through you. But when jealousy sticks around and begins to mold into envy, that’s when it becomes a life blocker.

So what’s the difference between the two? Envy is jealousy taken to a new level. You want what others have, and you don’t want them to have it anymore. Envy will not get you what you desire. It will keep you from what you desire.

Is envy holding you back from enjoying the fruits of your own labors? Here are four ways to overcome envy and remove yourself from this covetous trap.

  1. Don’t let outside influences define your vision of who you should be and what your life should look like. All too often, we allow society to define what an “ideal lifestyle” is. We watch celebrities on TV and think they’ve got it goin’ on. We read lifestyle magazines that make us feel bad about our own circumstances. Your life is unique. So is your path. Don’t fall into the comparison trap.
  2. Instead of envying what others have, learn from them. Rather than being envious of what others are doing, use it as inspiration for what’s possible. We’re not on this journey alone. Surround yourself with people who will inspire, encourage and empower you to do better and be better. Share in their achievements and follow their lead in setting your own goals. Never be afraid to reach out for advice from someone who has achieved your definition of success in the area/s of life your trying to balance and grow.
  3. Adopt an attitude of gratitude. Instead of focusing on the things that are missing from your life, take a few moments each day to look around and be thankful for the simple yet beautiful things that make your life unique. Then, dare to dream. By setting goals, you can turn those dreams into your new reality.
  4. Finally, share the new joy you’ve found. Collaborate, join forces and make good things happen. Be generous in sharing the things that have brought you to this point. Instead of living under a toxic cloud, claim your life and send out the ripples of joy you’re found waiting there.

    Dr. Troy Amdahl, Author & Co-Founder at Oola Global

    Born in Rochester, Minnesota, Troy is a three-time international best-selling author, social media influencer, and renowned life-balance expert. 

    In 2012, he published and co-authored his first book with Dr. Dave Braun. The book “Oola” is based on the principles of balanced living centered around the Oola Lifestyle Framework. 

    Before his first book, Troy was an accomplished entrepreneur. After completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin, he was a top graduate, receiving his Doctorate from Northwestern Health Sciences University. He quickly succeeded in practice, growing one of the largest clinics in the country. 

    During his practice, he developed numerous collaborations, including many with Mayo Clinic physicians. He also routinely spoke on alternative medicine and natural health at Mayo Medical School and Mayo Grand Rounds. 

    In 2000, he took a sabbatical from his successful practice. He moved his wife and three small children to Abu Dhabi–opening in 2002 the first chiropractic clinic licensed and regulated by the UAE Ministry of Health.

    At 42, after using the Oola Lifestyle Framework in his own life, Troy achieved his dream of retiring debt-free and moved his wife and four kids to winter in sunny Arizona and in the summer to Minnesota to spend quality time at their quiet lake house.

    Troy now travels the world with Dave, and they are social media influencers and in-demand keynote speakers known together as The Oola Guys. Dr. Dave (the Oola Seeker) and Dr. Troy (the Oola Guru) are renowned experts in a proper work-life balance. 

    The Oola Guys are currently traveling to all 50 states in a vintage Volkswagen Surf Bus, collecting 1 million dreams and committed to making the world better by helping individuals create a life of balance, growth, and purpose using the Oola Lifestyle Framework. 

    By revealing how to remove the stress related to life being out of balance, they unlock the greatness inside all of us. A better “you” makes a better family, a better community, and ultimately a better world. They are on a mission to change the world with a word (#Oola).

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Jealousy versus Envy-The Distinction and The Contrast

    by Trishna Patnaik
    Thomas Barwick/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Your Absurd Jealousy Habits Will Ruin Your Life. Here's How to Change That

    by Ryan Holiday
    Courtesy of novak.elcic / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Is Your Spouse or Bestie Sabotaging You at Work? A Relationship Coach Weighs in

    by Rachel Weingarten
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.