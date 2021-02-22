I am an ESL English International Teacher and in 2010, I started to put together information and needs to help students in their English language learning. While I was raising my two children, I invented a mathematical scheme very easy to use for ESL students worldwide. I had taken notes of the main difficulties from my students in the years of teaching and in 2015, I self published my book in Italy. From then on I tested it on hundreds of International students while teaching English as a second language in Italy, Malta, Uk and Spain in schools, universities and companies for professionals. It had been successful for all levels of students and professionals so I had decided to propose it to one of the most important international schools “EF – Education First”. I had worked for their organisation in a college in Malta gaining a 4.7 top teacher rate. I flew to Boston all the way from Italy to meet with their Hult Director detailing my project, after this meeting they had fixed me a meeting with their Miami Director and in that occasion also with the General Director of Boston. I flew to Miami and met with the Miami Director (Boston’s Director had inconveniences with flights). I was so enthusiastic of this opportunity that I naively gave them a complete presentation of my book openly detailing every step. I remember the manager was so impressed and excited about my invention and easy scheme that he immediately asked me to work for their facilities. It was July 2017. I had another ongoing contract at that time in Malta with the same school so I told him to consider September of that same year after the end of my contract. We were both so excited and convinced. He had the whole pie in his hands… my easy explanations were also very easy to take. My 4 for English book is an easy mathematical scheme divided by the number 4. I have invented this effective mathematical method to facilitate the understanding of all the verb tenses and sentence structures of the English language, allowing students to transfer their learnt knowledge and skills to the unknown object of learning English. Being a native English teacher and a bilingual myself during my years of teaching I have learnt the difficulties that laid in the different language patterns. I flew back to finish my contract in Malta and had written to the EF Headquarter and Miami facility various times with no reply until one morning when I received an email from the Boston Director telling me that they were not interested in my book and that was the end. I have never heard back from them, not even for teaching purposes. I was excluded from every request of teaching for EF. I felt devastated so I sadly accepted the fact. I continued to teach and since then I have had many wonderful experiences like teaching for Sussex University in UK, for the British schools in Italy, I was in the exam commission for the Luiss University in Rome, I taught Business English to ex Pirelli International company and so on… This year due to Covid situation, I revised my progect with a graphic designer and it is now ready to publish and use in a programme for the many countries in need. I would just ask whom can support the Educational Project from a international standart point of view. From further research done, I found out that “EF – Education First” has used my structures in their website. So long story short, my unique idea was interesting for them but I wasn’t in the picture. Hopefully in this New Year’s best purposes to help people achieve the understanding of the English sentence structures with my 4 for English project and book, I am asking, can someone out there include my proposal. My website is www.4forenglish.com. Check it out!

Wishing this time it will be with me in the picture 🙂



