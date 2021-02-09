Sometimes, taking a mental health day is necessary. Taking time off can help you recharge, boost your creativity, and improve your overall wellbeing.

There’s no right or wrong way to spend a mental health day, but there are many things you can do to focus on your wellbeing. Sometimes the best thing you can do is spend the day relaxing and taking it easy. But other days push you to be more productive and do things that make you feel good.

When was the last instance that you took off of work to look after mental health? If it’s been a while and you’ve been experiencing burnout and fatigue, now’s the perfect time to take a mental health day.

If you need ideas, here are 4 excellent ways to spend a mental health day.

Set Small Goals

If you’re looking for a productive way to spend your mental health day, then you need a plan. With any kind of day off, it’s easy to get distracted and watch the time pass in front of you. But with a solid plan, it’s easier to stay on track and check off your to-do list.

Consider the things you want to do during your day off. Are you trying to catch up on chores or errands? Do you want to continue that creative project you’ve been putting off? Or maybe you want to catch up with a loved one?

To accomplish your tasks, set small goals that are easier to chew. If you create big goals for one day, you’re less likely to finish them and see the results you want. It feels good to check items off your to-do list, no matter how small they are. What’s important is that they’re attainable.

Meditate

If you want to spend your mental health day practicing self-care, then mindful meditation is a game-changer. Meditation is a mental practice that can teach you how to manage your thoughts, understand your emotions, and release negativity.

There are different ways to practice meditation, but the general practice involves concentrated breathing techniques. You also want to pay attention to wandering thoughts so you can stop them in their tracks and bring yourself back to center.

It takes consistency and effort, but with habitual practice, meditation will calm your mind and body. Many people lead busy lives with many things to do throughout the day, and unlearning this is essential for better health.

Read for Pleasure

When was the last time you read something simply for the pleasure of it? Some of the most successful people in the world have one thing in common: they read a lot. They’re super busy and lead eventful lives, but still make the time to read every day.

Whether you’re into science fiction or fantasy, reading this type of literature can enhance your creativity by putting your imagination to use. Not only is it soul food for your brain, but it’s just a fun way to spend your time off. It’s easier when you know what you like, so do some research on different genres so you can pick a few to choose from.

Reflect

With the extra time you have, you can seize the opportunity to practice self-awareness. Doing so helps you learn more about yourself so you can build productive habits, cultivate meaningful connections with others, and learn how to navigate your thoughts and feelings.

A great way to reflect on your life and your wellbeing is to write about it. Keeping a journal is easy and takes little effort. If you prefer not to use a pen and paper, you can use several note-taking apps on your phone for quicker entries.

Don’t worry about saying the right or wrong thing. All you need to do is convey your thoughts and feelings as honestly as possible so you can understand them better. Only then can you improve your ways and work towards a healthier lifestyle.

Over to You

If you need ideas on how to spend your next mental health day, then these are a good place to start. It’s important to take time for yourself to recharge. This allows you to be a healthier, happier person that feels fulfilled and ready to take on life. How will you spend your next mental health day?