Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Effective Workplace Productivity Tips and Ways to Increase It

For any fully operational business entity, maximizing productivity is a major concern. Since, employees continue to be the main assets for any organization, it’s significant for the leadership team to have a clear understanding of what promotes and hinders employee productivity that ultimately translates to business efficiency and growth. Workplace productivity is concerned with how […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
4 Effective Workplace Productivity Tips and Ways to Increase It

For any fully operational business entity, maximizing productivity is a major concern. Since, employees continue to be the main assets for any organization, it’s significant for the leadership team to have a clear understanding of what promotes and hinders employee productivity that ultimately translates to business efficiency and growth.

Workplace productivity is concerned with how efficiently your workers accomplish the goals and objectives of your company. To get the most out of your employees, it’s important to ignite motivation among them while constantly seek ways to maintain workplace productivity.

How to Improve Workplace Productivity?

It is to be noted that workplace productivity begins with employee engagement. Employees that are engaged show up more, stay longer, and are more productive. Listed below are some strategies that can help increase employee productivity while nurturing a culture of engagement within the workplace:

Improve Employee Motivation: Motivation is a crucial factor in increasing productivity. Demotivated employees tend to lose interest especially when they are involved in monotonous routines and may lack the zest to complete challenging tasks at hand. Motivating employees using various techniques such as gamification techniques can go a long way in enhancing their efficiency and productivity.

Set Clear and Achievable Goals and Provide Regular Feedback: Clearly defining goals provides employees the guidance, as well as the motivation to achieve their targets within a set time frame. Additionally, it is important to break the goal into small achievable targets. It is also important to provide feedback on the updates provided by the employees to ensure that they don’t remain stuck with their mundane ideas. Positive feedback including acknowledgment for accomplishments while providing proper recommendations for rectifying errors and failures can help enhance employee productivity.

Leverage Technology Solutions: The success of a business lies in increasing productivity by improving operational efficiency and optimizing processes. Choosing the right automation tools and software is crucial to improving efficiency and streamlining workflows. Organizations should thus consider using productivity and time tracking apps, collaboration tools like Trello and communication apps like Twist and Slack to increase workplace productivity.

Provide Training: It’s important to address the aspirational requirements of employees for developing the skills necessary to advance professionally. Senior leadership should allow employees to explore beyond their potential by providing them with necessary training and skill development courses, which will help them, become more productive and efficient.

Encouraging Positive Company Culture: Employees who are happy and engaged tend to generate better and quicker results. It is extremely important to provide employees with a work environment that allows them to remain physically fit and mentally active. Some activities and ideas that can prevent employees from getting stressed may include providing them with regular breaks, weekly sessions of yoga, aerobics, and many more.

Quick wrap up:

Enhancing workplace productivity isn’t something easy to achieve. However, it can be boiled down to some simple yet effective tips. All you require doing is to thoughtfully execute them and you will soon find yourself moving on the path to success.

As a reputed Salesforce consulting company, Girikon offers end-to-end Salesforce Implementation Services that can help organizations meet their business objectives.

Emily Smith, Content Writer at Girikon

Emily Smith is an MBA with more than 5 years of experience in content writing and development. Her expertise lies in writing content around the Salesforce Consulting domain such as Salesforce Support, consulting and Salesforce implementation services. Apart from Salesforce, she has also created content around various new and disruptive technologies. Apart from writing, she has also mastered the skills of editing and proofreading.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Improving Productivity With Employee Monitoring
Community//

Drive Employee Motivation and Improve Productivity with Behaviour Monitoring

by Ekim Saribardak
How to Boost Employee Productivity by Creating Digital Workplaces?
Community//

How to Boost Employee Productivity by Creating Digital Workplaces?

by Emily Smith
Community//

Proven Strategies to Improve Employee Productivity at the Workplace

by Asma Williams

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.