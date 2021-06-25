4 effective ways to overcome mental health issues for entrepreneurs

Did you know that a large number of entrepreneurs report problems with their mental health? A normal level of stress and a healthy lifestyle are all part of a successful business. However, even the best entrepreneurs can experience mental health issues. Even if you are a veteran entrepreneur, it’s important to address stress in your lifestyle.

#1 Separate yourself from negative feelings

The high stress of entrepreneurship is a problem that is often ignored. According to a study conducted by Harvard Business School, entrepreneurs experience higher anxiety and depression than any other group. The study also found that top-performing entrepreneurs were more likely to be anxious and depressed than mediocre or worst performing entrepreneurs.

Social anxiety disorder causes sufferers to feel extremely self-conscious and awkward when they are exposed to unfamiliar people or in situations where they will be judged by others.

#2 Leave self-consciousness aside

When we’re anxious in social situations, we often focus on thoughts about other people. We worry that if we pay attention to them more closely, we might learn to control them more effectively.

Self-consciousness can make you anxious. Trying to avoid uncomfortable emotions and focus on your performance can leave you uninterested in conversations and in everything around you.

Taking part in social activities where you have to interact and engage with others can help reduce your social anxiety. Engaging in activities with people around you at conferences, parties, sports events or social gatherings will help you gradually ease into talking to strangers and making new friends.

#3 Your breathing & emotional distress

Anxiety is a complex and debilitating mental illness. When experiencing anxiety, it’s important to understand the physical symptoms that accompany emotional distress. Anxiety can take on physical symptoms such as rapid heart rate, breathing difficulty, feeling of suffocation, constriction of the chest, skin sensitivity, and many others.

#4 Facing your fears to rebound

Social anxiety is a chronic and relapsing condition, so it’s always helpful to learn how to overcome it. A helpful tool in overcoming social anxiety is to face your fears while you’re outside the home environment. By facing your fears out in the world, you are able to overcome social anxiety — doing this in the home only makes things worse.

In fact, avoiding a feared social situation can make it more frightening and cause one to feel deprived.

The fear of speaking up or standing out can prevent you from doing things you’d like to do or reaching certain goals. Avoiding obstacles, such as speaking up in the classroom or making new friends, is an excellent way to achieve your goals.

It is interesting to know how entrepreneurs growth mindset and mental health are closely relevant.

Wrapping up

If you want to overcome an anxious situation, start by handling a smaller one. The key is to start with something you can handle and work your way up to more challenging situations. Basically, never run from anything until you are completely comfortable in the new environment.