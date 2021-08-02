4 Effective Ways to Get Out of a Slump

Are you currently going through a slump?

When you fall into a slump with regard to your work or your personal goals, you typically experience lower productivity and struggle to achieve your objectives.

This can be a frustrating experience for anyone especially when you can’t break out of it for several weeks at a time.

So, how do you deal with the slump?

That’s what we’ll cover in this post. Let’s take a look at some inventive ways to break out of a slump and start hitting your goals at work and in your personal life.

Take a break

As absurd as this tip may seem, taking a break can be one of the best things you can do for yourself.

In fact, pushing yourself to work harder and longer can backfire dramatically when you’re in a slump. Forcing yourself to keep working the same way ignores the fact that what you’ve been doing so far isn’t working anymore.

Taking a step back and going on a break helps you by creating some distance between yourself and your work. Whether it’s trying to complete your novel, finding more customers for your business, or studying something new, trying to get over your slump with more work will only add to your current problem.

Consider asking your workplace for an extended leave. Or simply pause the hobby you’re struggling with for a week or two to focus on something else. It’s also helpful to avoid social media. Nearly 56% of people believe they’ll miss out if they’re off social media. However, the fact is that online media consumption adds to stress and can reinforce your slump, especially if you compare yourself to others.

When you relax, you can get more clarity and come back to your work with fresh eyes which can help you get through your slump.

Look for signs that you need to make a change

Sometimes the cause of your slump is that the routine you’re on just isn’t working. It may be time for you to ask some difficult questions regarding your current career and personal choices.

Perhaps you’ve reached the limit of your abilities as an employee and it’s time to start your own business. At work, you may need to talk to your boss and transfer to another department or take on more responsibilities. It might also be the other way – you need fewer responsibilities and tasks that are less demanding.

Look for ways to make changes in what you usually do. Visit another grocery store or cycle to work instead of taking the car. A change in scene and more exercise can create variations that inspire you.

You may even need to make more dramatic changes like taking a new job or moving to another city or country. A slump can be a sign that it’s time for a change. Coupled with dissatisfaction and lower levels of happiness, it’s an important signal you shouldn’t ignore.

Upgrade your skills

A simple reason for some slump is that you currently that the skills you need to complete your work. As a result, you may feel lost and ineffective.

You can upgrade yourself and develop new skills by taking small actions every day. Spending just 15 minutes a day reading a book on listening to an audiobook will boost your knowledge.

You can also do an online course for virtually any skill you want to build. And reach out to a mentor or a colleague who can help you understand the knowledge you’re missing and how to fill the gap.

When you build your understanding of a topic or job process, you’ll be able to approach problems differently. In this way, skill-building can help you get out of a slump.

Avoid forced motivation

At an intuitive level, it seems like a good idea to pump yourself up with motivational videos and inspiring quotations placed on your desk.

But because your slump is a sign that something’s happening at a deeper level, forcibly motivating yourself can harm instead of help.

Once you get off the high from a motivational pep talk or a surge of energetic action, you’ll fall right back into procrastination and avoidance.

It’s far more helpful to observe your current feelings with a mindful and meditative mindset.

Instead of looking for motivation, dig into the causes of what’s causing your slump and you’ll overcome it faster and more effectively.

Conclusion

Experiencing a slump can be a positive thing if you know how to approach it.

It doesn’t help to force yourself to work harder or to create false motivation.

Instead, a slump gives you the chance to grow in your work and personal life. Use the tips given here to overcome your ongoing slump and make positive changes.