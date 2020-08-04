4 Easy ways to spend time with family

Family is everything. It is a god’s gift to have a beautiful family, living in a family with love and care for the others that create values in us. By living in the family, we learn many things and most we can bring up good children, good citizens. Living together is the first value that we learn in the family. Sharing, caring, forgiving, happy, sad, joy everything revolve around in the family.

Everyone is busy everywhere. Dad & mom is busy with their work, children busy with their studies. All are waiting for the weekend to go out enjoy, to have fun, spend time together. But now in this pandemic situation we can’t go outside and have fun. Being full day at home, busy with works and studies will make us more frustrated. No need to go out and have fun together instead being together under one roof, we can create magic in life, we can create family time, fun time and keep out of unwanted stress and frustration.

Here comes the tips to spend time with family, spending together by staying safe at home

Eat Together

Usually food meant for connecting people. This is the best time to spend time with family. Talking with each other, having food together is the best thing to do. Breakfast & Dinner is the best meal time to spend together. If breakfast is not possible, aim for the dinner time. Relaxing dinner with the family gives such a satisfaction to the day. Have your dinner together, stay happy at the end of the day.

Play Together

Playing is not only for the kids, even adults can play. Playing is the other way of workout. Playing together with children brings happiness to both parents and children. Any indoor, outdoor games of your choice, enjoy with your children. Playing not only make us active, but also we feel fresh and energetic that leads to stay young.

Talk Together

Talk with each other. Each and everyone in the family sit and talk together. Fix any particular time or any time that when every one is there at home. For example select your dinner time. Share everything your family members, share the happenings of the day in your school, office… Make the children to participate in the conversation. This will lead a habit of sharing everything with the parents, that start by share the happenings of the day.

Work Together

Share your works. This not only reduce the burden, but also sharing others work will create more affection towards each other. Sharing the house hold chores like cooking, cleaning, laundry, gardening everything share and do it. Ask the children to do the household work according to their age.

Watching Movies Together

Watching T.V. together is the best time to spend together. Nowadays we can’t go out & watch movies, instead we can watch at home together. Netflix & amazon has tons of movies for all age. Select a good movie and watch together. Kids love to watch movies with family and snacks. Enjoy with your kids, and be happy. This is one of the best way to spend with family.

These tips will surely help us to have fun together with family, even during this pandemic situation. Spending time together will reduce the negative emotions, will increase happiness & joy in the family.