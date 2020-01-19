4 Easy Ways To Overcome Restlessness

Feeling restless from time to time is not unusual, but living in a constant of restlessness is.

When you’re always restless, you’re uncomfortable, unproductive, and often distressed. Restlessness can affect you negatively by forming a barrier to achieving your goals.

Anxiety and restlessness can arise from your fight-or-flight response getting triggered. The fight-or-flight response in humans is a powerful survival mechanism that helps escape dangerous situations.

Unfortunately, this same response can appear when we face problems or conflict at work and in our personal lives. Our body is flooded with adrenaline and since there’s no way to expend it, such as running away, it leaves us restless.

A constant feeling of restlessness can also arise from feeling dissatisfied and if you’re not living up to your potential.

It’s helpful to know what’s driving your feelings so that you can tackle it more effectively. Let’s look at some helpful techniques you can apply to manage your restlessness and ease your mind and body.

Meditate

Meditation offers several benefits and it’s powerful enough to regulate the stress response in the body.

Practicing meditation every day can help you live in the present moment. You’ll be able to separate yourself from feelings of restlessness and anxiety and return to normal.

You can choose to practice meditation on your own or can join a group meditation session. It’s also possible to learn meditation through a membership site where you can get support.

It’s important to make meditation part of your daily practice, the more you work at it, the better you’ll get at managing your feelings.

Do Breathing Exercises

Taking a few deep breaths during a period of restlessness can alleviate your body and mind. It forces you to take in more oxygen and activates your parasympathetic nervous system.

Practice deep breathing for at least 10 minutes a day and build it up to half an hour daily. When you’re in a stressful situation and need to calm down quickly, stepping away and taking a few deep breaths can give you the boost you need.

Find a Physical Outlet

Sometimes, a feeling of restlessness comes from having little physical activity in your life. A powerful way to keep anxiety in check and to boost mental health is to exercise.

Channeling your restless energy in a physical way can give you a healthy outlet for your feelings. You can choose something that appeals to you such as dancing, jogging or any other activity. What’s important is to perform actions that relieve muscle tension and deepen your breathing.

By using physical activities to manage to feel unfocused you’ll be able to harness your restlessness and put it to good use.

It’s also helpful to note that a physical outlet can also relate to expressing yourself creatively. Painting, pottery, or woodworking can be cathartic. If writing is an activity that helps you feel focused, then consider starting a blog or writing in your journal.

Moving your body and using your hands can make you feel more present and shift your mind from feelings of agitation.

Find a new path

It’s possible that your restlessness is more than a misplaced survival response. Restlessness can reflect the need for change in your life. You can feel restless if you’ve stagnated at work or have delayed pursuing a personal goal.

Use your feelings as a guide to point you into a new career path or to start a new phase in your life. Perhaps you need to make a change in your relationship. It may also be time for you to take a leap and start the online business you’ve always wanted to.

The key is to make a change, as restlessness can grow into greater anxiety if you don’t tackle it headfirst. Even small changes can make a difference in your life.

You can ask your workplace for remote working options if you’re not spending enough time with your family. Look for opportunities in other cities or countries if your restlessness stems from a need to explore.

Discontent and restlessness can be powerful if you use them as a guide for new directions in your life.

Harness your restlessness to grow

Your restlessness can have different sources; what’s important is to tackle it by finding a way that works for you.

Feeling uneasy and agitated can also be a gift since it can push you to grow in your life. Try to view the problems you face as opportunities and you’ll be able to find the best ways to cope with restlessness.

