4 Defining Points of Tokyo Kuntpunch’s aka Terra Pasternak Career

Kuntpunch’s career goes beyond just showcasing her talent at The Comedy Store, The Laugh Factory, The Ice House and many more, she has also given many comedians the opportunity to thrill fans at home and abroad.

Tokyo Kuntpunch may have hailed from projects of Beverly Hills, but her knowledge and desire to embrace the world and give to it drives her to speak seven languages and sing in three in her latest self-titled album, ‘Hung Yung Terrarist.’ Between hosting her podcast, making music and performing comedy, here are defining moments of her career that must have helped her attain the success she is today!

Making music

Crossing between comedy and music can be a tough one. Music and comedy have long intertwined as art forms, and it can be fair to admit stand-up comedy audiences wouldn’t mind if a little bit of music is thrown into a live set. But how many comedians have pursued a legitimate career in music?

Tokyo using her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist, is defying the odds and has been successful with the release of her album which has gotten over 1 million plays on Spotify and attained 8.9k monthly listeners on Spotify.

A podcast with a difference

Tokyo’s podcast “Hooking From Home” successfully made it into top 200 under Apple Podcasts under Comedy Interviews on Chartable.com. While she may be trying to combine other artistic pursuits with this, she has done well to bring a difference with her podcasts by having other top comedians featured on it.

Getting featured

It is one thing to be artistic and do what you love. However, making it into LA weekly and being acknowledged for her contribution to comedy is something Tokyo actually values as an important milestone in her career.

Future prospects

As you look back at how far you’ve come, it is important to look ahead at those things you can accomplish. Tokyo will be going on an upcoming tour across country, LA to Jersey from March 12-23, titled Terra’s Leather Special. The special thing about this tour is that she will be performing with other female comedians including Nthenya Ndunda, 2018 Just for Laughs Pitch Winner.