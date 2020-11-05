4 Daily Rituals to Improve Your Mindset Through COVID-19 and Beyond

Because this year is unlike any before, it has created the opportunity for us to get to know ourselves better. In a world of comparison and social media, we can easily be captivated by the next big trend. When the entire world began to quarantine, the playing field was leveled in many ways. Although there were some discrepancies in resources, there was much less cultural distraction. As all the daily activities and adventures were stripped away, it became clear that it is important to be an emotionally healthy individual.



As we continue to move through this pandemic, we must recognize the daily habits that improve our mental outlook. Self-care is a critical aspect of overall mental and physical health. In this article, we will talk about four rituals that will help enhance your mindset.

1. Walking

Taking the opportunity to breath fresh air and integrate movement into the day is an effective way to boost your energy and your mood. When you go for a walk, the tensions within your body loosen up, allowing you to relieve stress. When possible, leave your phone at home. Going for a walk without distractions allows you to get in touch with yourself and with nature.

2. Stretching Before Scrolling

Establish a morning ritual that allows you to get in a healthy mindset before you begin your day. Between the pandemic and the election season, content is constantly flooding our minds. Before you dive into the overwhelming nature of your career and the news, take time to prioritize your mental wellness. Wake up, drink water, practice breathing exercises, and stretch your body. These habits will allow you to take on all the day has to offer, one step at a time.

3. Limit Daily Consumption

When we say daily consumption, we’re not talking about the things you eat. It is important to limit the amount of news and advice you consume on a daily basis. Consider implementing guidelines for how much time you plan to spend looking at social media and watching the news. Although it is important that you stay informed on the things happening around you, too much content can be overwhelming. Determine your time limits and stick to them diligently.

4. Talk It Out

There are times when you will need to vent about your frustrations. It can be hard to determine what is best for you without outside counsel. When you are feeling low, talk to a friend or a mentor. If you do not know the right friend to talk to, consider talking to a counselor. Since there are millions of individuals dealing with anxiety, there are many anxiety counseling centers that offer accessible services to people across the country. You can choose whether you want to meet in-person or over the phone. By talking through your anxiety with an expert, you can begin taking healthy steps to overcome the problems that you are facing.

Summary

2020 has been a unique year that has welcomed many unexpected joys and many unprecedented challenges. As we wrap up this year and begin embarking on a journey forward, it is important to establish daily rituals that enhance our physical and mental health. These rituals help individuals to remain stable and centered, even when the days are tough.