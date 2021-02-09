4 Business Insights from Super Bowl LV

I look at things differently from many people. As opposed to only seeing what is directly in front of me, I often notice the message and strategy behind what is being presented. This is a gift I truly love and appreciate.

Over the last three years I have interviewed over 100 entrepreneurs, and noticed trends in the business and leadership advice that has been given. The underlying principles and messages tend to stay the same, the difference is usually in application. I often say that success leaves clues, and it is up to us to find and decode those clues.

So, on Super Bowl Sunday 2021 in addition to watching the game like the millions of other people around the world, I was also processing the business best practices I noticed in play as well.

The 4 Business Insights that are evident from Super Bowl LV are:

People Will Pay

Super Bowl LV definitely proved that people will pay your desired price if they truly want your product or service. The least expensive ticket at Super Bowl LV was $6000. This is a forty percent increase from the ticket price at Super Bowl LIV, which was $3,600. Yet, even with this increase there were still fans in the stands.

Pricing is a struggle area for many entrepreneurs. We are often conflicted by whether or not we are charging too much, or charging too little. And, for those of us that want to increase our prices, we worry about losing customers. With price increases there is always the risk of having less interest; however, Super Bowl LV has shown us that if our product or service is deemed valuable then people will pay.

Hang with Winners

I am not going to pretend that I know about all of the changes made to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team roster from last season to this season, because I do not. But, I do know of two major changes that made a major difference. Two of the best players in the NFL joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I am a firm believe in the power of proximity. The people we surround ourselves with can paint a vivid picture of where we are and where we are going; thus, the company we keep is super important to our growth and success. In other words, when we hang with winners we become winners.

Think Outside the Box

Due to the restrictions surrounding Covid-19 seating was limited at Super Bowl LV. This poses a problem for the NFL as well as the fans. The fans want to attend the big game, and the NFL wants a packed stadium. To compensate for this fans were able to purchase cardboard cutouts with their pictures for $100, and be entered into a raffle to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

This solution not only solved the problem for both parties, it was also extremely innovative. As business owners it is imperative that we continue to think of ways we can pivot in our current ever changing world. Super Bowl LV has given us a great example of how to think outside the box.

Don’t Give Up

For the 2019-2020 NFL season the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a record of 7 wins and 9 losses. On March 20, 2020 Tom Brady was drafted from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In March of 2019 Rob Gronkowski retired from football. And, in April of 2020 Rob Gronkowski left retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things were very different and changed drastically for all parties mentioned over the last twelve months.

It does not take long to turn a situation around if we are adamant about doing so. Persistence and perseverance is the key to long term success. Letting go, and accepting defeat is the easy way out. However, when we don’t give up we are destined for success.