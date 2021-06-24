4 Benefits Of Spending More Time With Your Pet

If you have a pet or are considering adopting one, you might be wondering what some of the benefits are.

Having a pet can be stressful if you aren’t prepared for the responsibilities that come with it. However, if you are prepared, then owning a pet can improve your health and wellbeing. Not only that, but it’s a great way to bond with an animal and have an everyday companion you feel connected to.

With more people working from home than ever, many are spending more time with their pets. If you want to know what some of the benefits are, here are 4 to get started.

Improve Mood

It’s probably no surprise to hear that being around your pets can boost your mood and make you feel happier. But there’s actually a science behind this.



According to Science Magazine, being around your beloved animal can increase oxytocin levels in the brain. This neurotransmitter is associated with trust, empathy, and relationship building, so it makes sense that you feel pleasant while hanging with your pet.

Not only does your brain produce oxytocin while interacting with your pet, but your pet’s brain does too. That means you’re both forming a strong bond towards each other and feeling the same positive emotions.

Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Did you know that simply visualizing your pet can reduce your stress and anxiety? Positive thoughts allow you to feel more optimistic and confidently stand by your decisions. Thinking about your pet or watching videos or photos of them can be enough to calm your sense and make you feel full of love towards them.

Being around your pet helps you feel relaxed by taking the focus off of your problems and instead focusing on the animal in front of you. As you continue to build a healthy bond with each other, you might find it easier to manage your stress and fuel it elsewhere.

Encourage Activity and Routine

If you’re someone who struggles with sticking to a routine or committing to an activity, then getting a pet can help you do both.

Routines are important to form healthy habits, accomplish goals, and practice self-discipline. It’s especially useful during times of uncertainty, such as when you’re between jobs or locations. A lack of structure can also lead to anxiety and less concentration.

Taking care of a pet requires consistent effort and forces you to follow a routine when you feed, clean, walk, and play with them. Without a routine, your pet won’t receive the consistent attention and care they need, so this can help you stick to a routine and maintain your productivity.

Having a pet will also likely encourage you to increase your physical activity. If it’s challenging to stay motivated to exercise, your pet can help. Taking it on walks or runs can encourage their activity as well as yours so you can both stay healthy together.

Learn Responsibility

When you adopt a pet, you become responsible for its health and wellbeing. Without you, they wouldn’t survive, and this forces you to take responsibility for its care. This includes feeding, bathing, walking, and playing with it. It also means taking it to the vet for routine checkups, shots, and whatever else it needs to be happy and healthy.

Owning a pet can teach you a lot about responsibility and how to maturely care for another living thing. The more you take care of your pet, the more they’ll learn to trust you and feel comfortable being around you.

Over to You

There are many benefits that come with owning a pet, and these are just a few. There are great lessons you can learn from spending time with your animal and building a relationship with them. If you think you have what it takes to own up to the responsibility, they can be a great addition to your home. What benefits do you experience from owning a pet?