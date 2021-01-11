4 Amazing Ways to Stay Motivated in Winter

Winters are not always the best time of the year to stay active, feel productive, and be motivated. This is especially true when the temperature starts dipping below the autumn chill and the days start getting darker and gloomier.

All you want to do on such days is sit indoors and switch to hibernation mode. It’s definitely comforting to stay wrapped in a cozy blanket and avoid the chills outside. But you can’t do it throughout the season and avoid going to work or do things to keep your life moving.

That’s why we have 4 amazing tips that can let you stay motivated in winters and help you get on your feet and get things done more efficiently and comfortably.

1. Get Some Light

Most winter days are cloudy and dark. And it’s the most difficult to stay productive and feel motivated during these days. The reason why you feel low on the dark winter days is not having enough sunlight.

Lack of sunlight lowers the amount of serotonin hormone in your body. This hormone is mainly responsible for stabilizing our mood and promoting feelings of happiness and well-being.

Luckily you can replace natural light with artificial lighting to stabilize the production of this hormone in your body. So light up your environment as much as possible. You can also purchase a light box that mimics natural lighting and turn it on to brighten up your gloomy day.

These light therapies can boost the production of serotonin and help you lighten up your mood. It’s a great way to keep the winter blues away and feel motivated even on the gloomiest winter days.

2. Know your Productive Hours

We often feel lazy and unproductive during the cold winter months. But even on the coldest of days, you have to get your work done. A good way of keeping things on track on such days is to work during your most productive hours.

Everybody has their best hours during the day in which they feel the most productive. Some of you may not be as productive in the day as much as in the night. When you know your best hours, it’s easier to get more work done with efficiency and without feeling demotivated and lazy. So if you don’t know your productive hours yet, find it out now.

3. Exercise

The simplest yet most powerful way to beat the winter blues is to motivate yourself to stay active. Although it’s tempting to stay in bed watching Netflix or simply scrolling through your social media feed, you should force yourself out of bed and find time for some exercise.

If you’re new to exercising, you can start with just 10-15 minutes a day. You can also take a walk down the street as an alternative. This can help you feel energized and stay active throughout the day.

4. Keep Yourself Warm

Another way to keep yourself motivated during winters is to keep yourself warm. One major reason for feeling extreme cold and chills during winters is not eating enough. In order to produce heat, your body needs to burn some calories. By eating healthy food more frequently, you offer the calories your body needs to keep yourself warm and healthy.

So consider having small and quick bites in between work. You can also make yourself a warm cup of tea, milk, or some nice soup of your choice. This will keep you warm and help you fight the cold. When you feel warm, you feel less lazy, thereby staying more active and productive.

These are some of the most effective ways of staying motivated during winters. Although these cold and cloudy days are not the happiest time for most of us, we have to learn how to cope with them and stay active to keep things going.