Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Actions To Promote the Empowerment of Women

Every day, women work to close gender inequality gaps and create more inclusive workspaces. You too can join the fight! Find out here how to promote the empowerment of women. Achieving gender equality and ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls is more than a right – it is crucial for development! And […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Women with feminism and girl power illustration
Women with feminism and girl power illustration

Every day, women work to close gender inequality gaps and create more inclusive workspaces. You too can join the fight! Find out here how to promote the empowerment of women.

Achieving gender equality and ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls is more than a right – it is crucial for development! And this is precisely the Fifth Sustainable Development Goal dictated by the United Nations Organization -UN-, which establishes that empowering women in economic life and, in general, in all sectors is central to:

Also check: why is women’s empowerment important for development

  • Build much stronger economies.
  • Establish more just and stable societies.
  • Achieve goals for development, sustainability and human rights.
  • Improve the quality of life of women, men, families and communities.

Although great progress has been made on the issue in different countries, the UN states that there are still a number of difficulties: “Discriminatory laws and social norms continue to be widespread and women continue to be underrepresented at all levels of leadership.” For example, as of January 2019, only 20.7% of ministerial positions were held by women, the most common portfolios being those of social affairs, environment, vocational training, and commerce and industry. To this is added that women continue to earn 24% less than men in the labor market. It is time to change this reality!

What is female empowerment?

Empowerment is a term frequently used when discussing gender equality in the context of economics, political participation, and education. The World Bank defines it as: “The process of increasing the capacity of individuals or groups to make decisions and transform those choices into actions and desired results.” Simply put, it is a process through which an individual becomes an agent of change.

When this definition is applied to a feminist discourse, we speak of gender equality and female empowerment, and it is conceived as the process to provide women and girls with the tools they need to be independent, have political participation, education and equal rights. opportunities in society.

How can I promote the empowerment of women? 

It is impossible to ignore the fact that there are thousands of vulnerable women living in big cities or rural areas who need to be heard. Generating a change can be easier than you think.

  • Learn about this reality

If you want to be deeply involved in a cause like this, it is necessary that you understand how women’s rights are violated and the situation they live daily. You can start replicating this information in your family or on your social networks.

Talking about female empowerment will help change the perception in society, since few people understand that one of its main objectives is to guarantee equal opportunities. Educating about prejudices and stereotypes, often implicit in society, is also important.

  • Become a tutor or mentor: 

Another way to help foster female empowerment can be by becoming a mentor or tutor to a girl in a vulnerable situation. Whether through an existing mentoring program or on your own initiative, this is a great way to promote women’s rights.

Even if you decide to start helping only one girl, you will have a positive impact on her life, turning her into a woman capable of making her own decisions and helping her make her voice heard wherever she is.

  • Promote actions in your community: 

If you feel ready to work with more people, you can also join with your friends and family to promote actions. Holding informative talks on women’s rights, gender inequality and exclusion is an excellent alternative to give visibility to the issue.

Together they can collect donations or help vulnerable communities have more options to study, undertake and become economically independent women. Leading workshops on, for example, management, entrepreneurship, business or other topics, will help them acquire new skills and be able to work for their dreams.

  • Works with NGOs: 

Remember that there are also different organizations and NGOs that have programs and projects focused especially on working so that adolescents and young women are recognized and supported in local and national decision-making spaces, promoting the defense of their body and gender equality. Visit their websites, learn more about their work and support them by spreading their information or making donations.

Remember that for girls to understand that they are masters of their future, it is key that the family, school and community foster self-esteem and empowerment from an early age.

Female Empowerment: 5 Reasons To Start From Childhood
    Yinghua Vera Wang

    Yinghua Vera Wang, Founder / CEO at She Marketplace | Miss Fashion Week

    Yinghua Vera Wang - is an accomplished fortune 500 executive and successful entrepreneur with 20+ years of demonstrated success in establishing and directing diverse businesses to the next level in revenue and profitable growth. She has successfully built a multi-million-dollar business from ground up. She has a track record of scaling businesses through innovation, strategic marketing strategies, capitalizing on untapped opportunities, and cultivating profitable partnerships.

    Vera learned the art of survival at an early age working as a single mother in the male dominated competitive fashion industry in an effort to provide for her children. She worked at top-level positions in a fortune 500 company and later built a multi-million-dollar business successfully from the ground up. As of today, she spends a significant amount of her walking moment living her dream by coaching, mentoring and inspiring young and startup businesses with strategies and planning, product sourcing, manufacturing, and creating cohesive branding strategies to ensure business success.

    Vera is a globally recognized advocate for women empowerment.  She is very passionate about inspiring and empowering women to awaken their inner strength and rise to their full potential.

    One of Vera’s initiatives – Miss Fashion Week - is a 501(c)(3) women empowerment platform that focuses on women’s good health and gender-equality. Within the organization, #YouAreEnough is an initiative to encourage women of all ages to embrace themselves for who they are to boost their self-esteem and self-confidence. She Marketplace is built on top of Miss Fashion Week as an ecommerce platform to help women achieve mental/emotional, physical and financial health. She Marketplace products have 3 main pillars: Self Help, Self Care, Self Expression.

    Vera is a single mother of two beautiful children and served as the CEO of Viviona Fashion Manufacturing and Branding which has helped over 1000 mid to startup fashion brands. Vera calls herself a geeky fashionista. Her two passions are fashion and technology.

    With a Master’s in Computer Science, she is proficient with digital marketing and a practice expert in social media marketing, SEO, email marketing, and eCommerce. With cross-functional experiences in B2B and B2C, Vera assisted thousands of mid to start-up fashion companies with strategy, sourcing, manufacturing, launching and branding.

    Vera focuses her life on 5 pillars: spirituality, health, wealth, love, and fulfillment. She is a strong believer of living life with purpose, love and joy and inspired many to do the same.

    LinkedIn Profile:

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/yinghuaverawang/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    2020 Vision for Worldwide Women’s Initiatives

    by Jackie Abramian
    Community//

    The importance of women communities and how we can rely on one another to thrive.

    by Jennifer Nagu
    Community//

    Women who Changed the World: Celebrating Mothers

    by Gaia Paradiso

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.