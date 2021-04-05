4 Actions To Promote the Empowerment of Women

Every day, women work to close gender inequality gaps and create more inclusive workspaces. You too can join the fight! Find out here how to promote the empowerment of women.

Achieving gender equality and ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls is more than a right – it is crucial for development! And this is precisely the Fifth Sustainable Development Goal dictated by the United Nations Organization -UN-, which establishes that empowering women in economic life and, in general, in all sectors is central to:

Build much stronger economies.

Establish more just and stable societies.

Achieve goals for development, sustainability and human rights.

Improve the quality of life of women, men, families and communities.

Although great progress has been made on the issue in different countries, the UN states that there are still a number of difficulties: “Discriminatory laws and social norms continue to be widespread and women continue to be underrepresented at all levels of leadership.” For example, as of January 2019, only 20.7% of ministerial positions were held by women, the most common portfolios being those of social affairs, environment, vocational training, and commerce and industry. To this is added that women continue to earn 24% less than men in the labor market. It is time to change this reality!

What is female empowerment?

Empowerment is a term frequently used when discussing gender equality in the context of economics, political participation, and education. The World Bank defines it as: “The process of increasing the capacity of individuals or groups to make decisions and transform those choices into actions and desired results.” Simply put, it is a process through which an individual becomes an agent of change.

When this definition is applied to a feminist discourse, we speak of gender equality and female empowerment, and it is conceived as the process to provide women and girls with the tools they need to be independent, have political participation, education and equal rights. opportunities in society.

How can I promote the empowerment of women?

It is impossible to ignore the fact that there are thousands of vulnerable women living in big cities or rural areas who need to be heard. Generating a change can be easier than you think.

Learn about this reality

If you want to be deeply involved in a cause like this, it is necessary that you understand how women’s rights are violated and the situation they live daily. You can start replicating this information in your family or on your social networks.

Talking about female empowerment will help change the perception in society, since few people understand that one of its main objectives is to guarantee equal opportunities. Educating about prejudices and stereotypes, often implicit in society, is also important.

Become a tutor or mentor:

Another way to help foster female empowerment can be by becoming a mentor or tutor to a girl in a vulnerable situation. Whether through an existing mentoring program or on your own initiative, this is a great way to promote women’s rights.

Even if you decide to start helping only one girl, you will have a positive impact on her life, turning her into a woman capable of making her own decisions and helping her make her voice heard wherever she is.

Promote actions in your community:

If you feel ready to work with more people, you can also join with your friends and family to promote actions. Holding informative talks on women’s rights, gender inequality and exclusion is an excellent alternative to give visibility to the issue.

Together they can collect donations or help vulnerable communities have more options to study, undertake and become economically independent women. Leading workshops on, for example, management, entrepreneurship, business or other topics, will help them acquire new skills and be able to work for their dreams.

Works with NGOs:

Remember that there are also different organizations and NGOs that have programs and projects focused especially on working so that adolescents and young women are recognized and supported in local and national decision-making spaces, promoting the defense of their body and gender equality. Visit their websites, learn more about their work and support them by spreading their information or making donations.

Remember that for girls to understand that they are masters of their future, it is key that the family, school and community foster self-esteem and empowerment from an early age.