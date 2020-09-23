Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

37 experts across 12 nationalities share their tips on digital wellness.

This is the 2020 edition and topics include digital wellness, smartphone addiction, parenting with tech, productivity or digital citizenship among others.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

First Launched in 2019, this digital wellness collaborative paper aims to have a positive impact on people like us who went through a wake-up call and are trying to make a change in the ultra-connected society we live in by joining forces with thoughtful leaders in the community.

The format is very easy to digest as it brings personal perspectives from top leaders and pioneers in the industry. The report has carefully selected a diverse and enriching group of people from tech engineers, mindfulness teachers, and entrepreneurs, to therapists, artists, writers, and retreat owners, and asked them to share some tips and inspire the community. Along with their recommendations, this report features eye-popping pieces of research and statistics to raise awareness of a problem that has become the third biggest epidemic after sugar and cigarettes in the last fifty years.

Topics include digital wellness, smartphone addiction, parenting with tech, productivity or digital citizenship among others.

Tell us, what’s that “bad” tech behavior you have managed to overcome this year?

Juan Sanchez, Digital Wellness & Marketing Consultant

Mediterranean dreamer embracing #Minimalism In LA. Previous life Digital, viral marketing and Social media manager/lead. Now Founder of @bagbybrand
In a very near future, we will be counting phones off our phones as were counting calories.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Seequers — A digital well-being community platform

by Seequers
Community//

Digital Connection — Through Practice & Learning

by Jeremy Berman
Community//

7 Ways to Improve Your Digital Wellness on Instagram

by Shainna Ali

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.