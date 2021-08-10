35 Years of ThermoGenesis: A Timeline of Events

Throughout our 35-year history, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has undergone a variety of changes. However, through it all, we’ve never strayed from the heart of our mission which is to provide the world with quality automated cell processing technologies and solutions.

35 years ago, Halley’s Comet last visited the Milky Way, Oprah Winfrey debuted her national talk show and the Chicago Bears won their last Super Bowl. In that time, we’ve worked with thousands of researchers, biomanufacturing organizations and clinicians around the world and helped make a positive impact on millions of lives.

In celebration of this incredible anniversary, we’ve chronicled the important company events, milestones and achievements into one timeline to tell the complete ThermoGenesis story.

Continued Innovation for the Future

While the first 35 years have helped solidify us as a leading manufacturing pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine and biobanking, we’re even more excited about what we have in store for the next 35 years.

The cell and gene therapy space has a bright future and the ThermoGenesis team is working hard to meet the large-scale cellular manufacturing needs of the exciting new therapies being developed.

While there is still much work to be done to refine these practices, ThermoGenesis will be there helping to create solutions every step of the way. With each and every milestone we pass, we remain committed to help enable a world where everyone will have affordable access to life changing therapeutic procedures.