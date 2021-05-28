31 Inspiring (And Practical) Quotes On Keeping A Relationship Alive

Relationships can be amazing – but they can also be hard. And even when they’re at their best; when we feel those butterflies, that unfailing support and that loving commitment – they’re still – work. Below are 31 quotes on keeping a relationship alive, all followed by prompts and questions to get you taking practical action towards a happier relationship or marriage.

Because no inspiration in the world will change your relationship – unless you act on it.

Quotes on keeping a relationship alive – part 1

1. “You can’t just give up on someone because the situation’s not ideal. Great relationships aren’t great because they have no problems. They’re great because both people care enough about the other person to find a way to make it work.” – Unknown

Question: What’s one way you and your partner can start to work on your problems?

2. “Do what you did in the beginning of a relationship, and there won’t be an end”. – Unknown

Question: What did you used to do with your partner that you no longer do? Make a note to start doing it again.

3. “Shared joy is a double joy; shared sorrow is half a sorrow.” – Swedish Proverb

Question: How can you support your partner next time they’re upset?

4. “Relationships don’t always make sense. Especially from the outside.” – Sarah Dessen

Question: Think back to the beginning of your relationship – was there an insider joke or thing you liked to do that no one else, looking in, would understand? Do that again!

5. “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” – Nat King Cole

Question: How do you show love?

6. “A relationship is like a house. When a light bulb burns out you do not go and buy a new house, you fix the light bulb.”– Bernajoy Vaal

Question: If things are tough in your relationship or marriage at the moment, think of three reasons why you want to continue to work on it, and remind yourself of them everytime you feel like giving up.

7. “You are my favorite notification.” – Unknown

Prompt: One way of keeping your relationship alive and exciting is by doing something unexpected. Next time you and your partner both are home together – text them a sweet note about how much you love them or how attractive you think they are. You’ll both be surprised by how lovely this gesture is when you’re both in the same physical space, as opposed to out and about and away from each other.

8. “Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.” -Carl Jung

Question: What annoys you most about your partner and what does it say about you?

9. “Even the strongest feelings expire when ignored and taken for granted.” – Unknown

Question: How can you both show appreciation, daily?

10. “Love is a game that two can play and both can win.”

—Eva Gabor

Prompt: Next time you and your partner argue – forget who is right and who is wrong and instead, focus on coming together.

Inspiring (And Practical) Quotes On Keeping A Relationship Alive – part 2

11. “Assumptions are the termites of relationships” – Henry Winkler

Question: Try and see if you can catch yourself assuming something about your partner, instead of asking them about it. For example; do you really know they haven’t changed their mind about a certain type of cuisine, a movie genre or the state of the world?

12. “I can’t promise that in our relationship you won’t face any problems, but I surely can promise that you won’t face them alone!.” – Rose Hathaway

Question: How can you show your partner you’re there for them when they experience difficulties in life?

13. “The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.” —Henry Miller

Question: How do you like to receive love and how do you like to give love? Let your partner know and then ask them the same questions.

14. “We wanted the freedom to love. We wanted the freedom to choose. Now we have to fight for it.” ― Lauren Oliver, “Requiem”

Prompt: Name one thing you can do in 60 seconds to help boost your relationship when things are tough. Eg. a 60-second long hug or several kisses, a heart-felt compliment, a quick foot rub or listening to your partner when they tell you how they feel.

15. “In the end there doesn’t have to be anyone who understands you. There just has to be someone who wants to”. – Robert Breault

Prompt: When your partner or spouse clearly disagrees with you, try to understand why, and ask them to do the same.

16. “Trouble is part of your life, and if you don’t share it, you don’t give the person who loves you enough chance to love you enough.” – Dinah Shore

Prompt: Tell your partner about what made you upset or angry the other day.

17. “Far too many people are looking for the right person, instead of trying to be the right person.” – Gloria Steinem

Question: What’s one way you can show up for your partner, right now?

18. “Never close your lips to those whom you have already opened your heart.” ― Charles Dickens

Question: Communication in the relationship is important in order for your relationship to thrive. Have you been struggling to communicate verbally, lately? If yes – how can you change this?

19. “There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love.” — Bryant H. McGill

Question: How do you want your partner to ask for forgiveness when they do something “wrong”?

20. “I acted like it wasn’t a big deal when it was breaking my heart.” – Unknown

Question: Do you pull away instead of telling your partner how you feel? If yes – how can you change this next time?

Prompts and quotes – part 3

21. “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao-Tzu

Prompt: It’s ok for love to feel vulnerable and scary – but by sharing fears and insecurities with your partner, you might just find that they turn from frightening to safe.

22. “Problems in relationship occur because each person is focusing on what is missing in the other person.” – Wayne Dyer

Question: Do you get too caught up in who is right and who is wrong? If yes – ask yourself why winning is more important than connection.

23. “A great relationship doesn’t happen because of the love you had in the beginning, but how well you continue building love until the end.” – Unknown

Prompt: If your relationship was over tomorrow – what would you do today to feel like you’d made the most of it?

24. “A successful relationship requires falling in love multiple times, but always with the same person.” – Unknown

Question: When do you feel most in love with your partner? How can you make this happen more often?

25. “Never leave a true relationship for a few faults. Nobody is perfect, nobody is correct, and in the end, affection is always greater than perfection.” – Unknown

Question: Name one thing you can do in 60 seconds to help boost your relationship when things are tough. Eg. a 60-second long hug or several kisses, a heart-felt compliment, a quick foot rub or listening to your partner when they tell you how they feel.

26. “Don’t worry when I fight with you, worry when I stop because it means there’s nothing left for us to fight for.” – Unknown

Prompt: Tell your partner you love them without using the word ‘love’

27. “Real love doesn’t meet you at your best. It meets you in your mess.” – Unknown

Prompt: Have you ever felt worried, upset, ugly or stressed out, and your partner has shown you nothing but love and care? Next time you’re feeling down – pull out that memory and bask in it.

28. “A strong relationship requires choosing to love each other, even in those moments when you struggle to like each other.” – Unknown

Question: What was the first thing you liked about your partner? Tell them and see how this little nugget of information infuses your bond and makes your partner happy!

29. “Hidden resentments poison a relationship; so if something bothers you, say it.” – Unknown

Prompt: Is there something that’s been bothering you in your relationship lately? Next time you’re both in a good mood and have time to spare – talk about it.

30. “Nothing is perfect. Life is messy. Relationships are complex. Outcomes are uncertain. People are irrational.” – Hugh Mackay

Prompt: When you see the “perfect” relationship on social media, remind yourself that there is nothing called perfection – and that everyone struggles.

31. “A ‘perfect marriage’ is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.” – Unknown

Question: Create a short ritual that fosters connection and love – and use it the next time you’re annoyed with one another.

Quotes on keeping a relationship alive are a great way of staying inspired and committed in your relationship or marriage. Next time you feel your love dwindling or the annoyance building – pull out these quotes and corresponding prompts and questions – and get practical with the inspiration! That way you’re taking care of your love and making sure it can thrive and last, no matter the obstacles in your way.

Originally published on LeighNoren.com